Aviation The EU is banning Belarusian airlines from landing at EU airports

Belavia has made direct flights to about 20 European cities – in addition to Rome and Paris, for example, but also to Stockholm and Helsinki.

European Union is banning Belarusian state-owned airline Belavia from landing at EU airports, according to both Reuters and the online magazine Politicon diplomatic sources.

The ban is due to take effect next midnight Central European Time, ie one o’clock in the morning Finnish time on the night before Saturday.

Mixed Reuters that Politico say several sources citing that all EU ambassadors have accepted the ban.

European Union has urged airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace as an opposition figure Raman Pratasevich after arrest.

Pratasevich and his Russian female friend Sofia Sapega was arrested on another Sunday after Belarus forced a Ryanair passenger plane on its way from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk, Belarus.

The following week, the EU gave its member states a strong instruction that their airlines should avoid flying through Belarusian airspace.

Also The United States has begun to impose sanctions Alexander Lukashenko against an authoritarian regime.

At the end of May, the news agency Reuters reported that additional sanctions would be completed in the first week of June. They are targeting nine Belarusian state-owned companies. The United States is also terminating its bilateral aviation agreement with Belarus. It has allowed U.S. airlines to fly in Belarusian airspace and vice versa.

Belarus an opposition leader living in exile Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya told Reuters on Friday that the situation in Belarus is set to be raised at a later G7 meeting in June.

The G7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom. According to Reuters, Britain had not yet accepted France’s proposal to invite representatives of the Belarusian opposition to the meeting on Friday.

The ban on airports for Belavia is not yet the same as the sanctions imposed by the EU. According to Reuters, EU leaders are due to discuss the sanctions and adopt them on 21 June.