Aviation safety The chairman of the Finnish Pilots ‘Association is very concerned about Belarus’ interference in the operation of the passenger plane

Finland Chairman of the Pilots’ Union Akseli Meskanen according to Belarus, the interference in the operation of the passenger plane is reprehensible and very worrying.

Belarusian authorities are said to have forced a low-cost airline Ryanair on its way from Athens to Vilnius to land in the middle of the trip to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on Sunday.

The reason for this is said to have been a Belarusian opposition journalist traveling on the plane Roman Protasevich, who was arrested in Minsk.

According to Meskanen, this is a very exceptional measure.

“The whole of international aviation law is based on ensuring that the flow of international civil aviation is secured in all situations. Interfering with it is completely reprehensible, ”he says.

“Here it is addressed in an exceptional way. The need for and respect for civil protection is being overlooked. “

Meskanen considers, in addition to the political aspects of the case, in particular the safety aspects.

Belarusians justified the landing order with a bomb threat to the plane. However, according to Ryanair, nothing suspicious was found on the plane in Minsk.

According to Meskanen, information about the bomb threat or that the fighters would have taken the plane to Minsk has posed an additional risk to flight safety. Flight crews should be allowed to focus throughout the flight only to take the aircraft safely to its destination.

“It’s a very big stress situation for pilots and flight crew. It exposes you to additional rounds in a situation where the task of pilots and the entire flight crew is to ensure the safe flight of passengers and the safe operation of the flight, ”says Meskanen.

Reuters according to the UN-led International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Sunday expressed great concern about what happened on Sunday. ICAO commented on Twitter that the incident may have violated the 1944 Chicago Convention, which is intended to promote peaceful civil aviation.

According to Akseli Meskanen, the civil aviation organization ICAO starts from the premise that states must do everything possible to ensure the integrity and safety of air traffic.

“It starts from securing air transport as a state actor so that no outsiders can interfere with it. In this case, the state operator itself interferes with the operational capabilities of the civil aircraft, forcing it to land. In a way, this is a double blow [lentoturvallisuudelle]. This is very worrying, ”he says.

Sunday According to Meskanen, the events will make us think about air safety in the territory of Belarus in the future as well.

“This raises a lot of questions as to whether the entire state is a safe and reliable place for civilian traffic to operate at all,” says Akseli Meskanen.

“If we are prepared to intervene in the passage of civilian aircraft, what else are we prepared to do. Are we prepared to follow the jointly agreed rules of the game, which are, in principle, intended to ensure the safety of aircraft? ”