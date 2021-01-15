Aviation Russia is leaving the Open Skies agreement, which it says has not worked since the US withdrawal

President Donald Trump justified the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement on the grounds that Russia did not allow flights to an area where the U.S. believes Russian nuclear missiles are located.

Russia announced on Friday that it will submit an Open Skies agreement to enable foreign observation flights.

According to the country’s State Department, the agreement has not been made operational since the United States left it for “fake reasons” last year.

President Donald Trump justified the US withdrawal from the agreement on the grounds that Russia did not allow flights to an area where the US believes Russian nuclear missiles are located.

Russia says it has proposed an amendment to the agreement, but has not received a response from the United States.

Agreement enable surveillance and reconnaissance flights between Member States’ airspace in accordance with a pre-established plan. The aim is to promote transparency and security in Europe.

The agreement was signed in the aftermath of the Cold War in 1992 and entered into force ten years later.