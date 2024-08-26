From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 08/26/2024 – 16:41

Aviation industry officials in Asia are calling for global action to reduce damage from turbulence, with recent high-profile incidents prompting calls for improved forecasting, at an industry meeting in Montreal that began on Monday.

While turbulence does not often cause deaths, it is the biggest cause of air accidents, according to the UN aviation agency, and severe weather patterns brought about by global warming could lead to more incidents, experts say.

The topic is one of several being discussed by global regulators at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conference, which runs until September 6.

Concerns over turbulence have been heightened by the Singapore Airlines flight to London that left one dead and dozens injured.

Countries including Japan, South Korea and Singapore want to add turbulence to ICAO’s 2026 global aviation safety plan, which outlines industry priorities, according to minutes of the meeting. ICAO said the decision will be made by its 193 members at a triannual assembly scheduled for next year.

Turbulence was responsible for 40% of all accidents involving large aircraft in scheduled commercial operations, according to the 2024 ICAO safety report.