Russian aviation dealt a massive blow to the positions of Ukrainian troops on the Svatov sector of the front in Donbass, the commander of a company of Terminator tank support vehicles of the Western Group of Forces said on January 5.

“Active battles are going on in this direction, the enemy is trying in every possible way to break through the defense. Today the aircraft dealt a massive blow [по позициям ВСУ]”, he emphasized in an interview with “RIA News”.

The commander added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use both the tactics of artillery strikes and try to enter the territory controlled by the Russian Federation with small sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

“There are both sabotage groups and artillery,” he said.

The situation in the Svatovo region had escalated months earlier. The city is of strategic importance, since it opens the way to a number of settlements of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

The military of Ukraine periodically shells the city of Svatovo from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, trying to break through the defenses.

On December 30 last year, an officer of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Andrei Marochko, reported the loss of about 20 Ukrainian officers in a week during attempts to counterattack in the Donbass. As he clarified, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered the greatest losses when trying to attack Russian positions in the area of ​​​​the Svatovo-Kremennaya front line in the north of the LPR.

On December 27, Marochko noted that the military of Ukraine was building up groups near Kremennaya and in the Svatov direction. At the same time, he added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrive at positions without proper logistics. According to him, they do not have closed means of communication.

Marochko said that in this area the Ukrainian military is in dire need of small arms and artillery weapons, as well as ammunition for them.

A day earlier, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR, Vitaly Kiselev, stressed that Svatovo and Kremennaya “remain a very busy area for our units.”

The Russian Federation continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.