Aviation Numerous inquiries have been made about the parts of Finnair’s dismantled passenger aircraft, but no one can access them – “The background is the trade in counterfeit parts”

It would be desirable to use the parts of a decommissioned passenger plane, for example, in the interior design of restaurants.

Carrier Finnair says that it has received numerous inquiries from private citizens and entrepreneurs about whether they could buy parts for Finnair’s passenger aircraft that will be decommissioned and recycled.

Finnair is currently trying to recycle a passenger plane in Finland for the first time. In the past, recycling has been done abroad.

The more than 20-year-old Airbus A319 is going to be recycled. Its dismantling has already begun at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

From Finnair HS was told that various inquiries had been received by Finnair’s various departments, such as the technology side and communications. Social media has also been active.

In particular, private people have asked about buying cab controls.

Among other things, companies have been interested in using the machine as part of restaurant interiors. Parts of the machine could also be used to build small memorabilia or utility items, for example.

However, Finnair has had to be rude to interviewers: it is not possible to sell aircraft parts to third parties. The reason is that you don’t want old parts to end up as airplane parts again.

“It’s in the background the trade in counterfeit parts and the entry of unfit parts into the market, ”says the head of unit Jukka Sironen Finnish Transport and Communications Agency from Traficom.

“It is desirable that none of the parts end up in such a way that at some point it is defective or otherwise comes back into flight.”

Aircraft parts are often very valuable, so selling dismantled aircraft parts is a risk for airlines.

The reason is that you can never be completely sure what the new owner will do with the old parts. One possibility is resale.

“This is a complex thing, but the main point is that maintenance-free, faulty or incorrect parts would not enter the black market. It contributes to ensuring the safety of aviation and aircraft, ”says Sironen.

“Those parts that can be recycled will go through re-certified use through tests and maintenance by approved service organizations.”

Historical Among other things, souvenirs and coins have been made from aircraft scrap. Very old machines are not the problem, but mainly the types of machines that are still in use.

“Maybe at some point in connection with someone’s scrapping, some parts may end up in stores in some way,” Sironen speculates.

“But if you think of a piece of the side panel of a plane minted into a coin, then hardly anyone can twist any part of the plane anymore. But it is the seller’s own responsibility. ”

Sironen recalls that the authorities are constantly fighting internationally against counterfeit and unsuitable spare parts. The work is complicated by the fact that practices vary from country to country and especially outside Europe.

Passenger plane the frame is designed to withstand a certain amount of stress, such as pressures and falls. After that, it must be disabled.

Even if the frame is left out of use, there are many other parts in the machine that still have a lifespan left. They can be removed and used on other machines. There are up to a couple of thousand such parts.

Finnair has started dismantling its recyclable aircraft this month at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The work takes eight weeks.

The largest components, such as engines, wings, tail, landing gear and auxiliary power equipment, are removed from the recyclable machine. Finnair was told on Friday that the engines had already been removed.

In addition, other parts are removed from the machine as spare parts. The removal work takes about eight weeks.

After the dismantling work, the body of the machine will be transported to the Kuusakoski office of the recycling company for road transport. It should be ready in late March or early April.

Realizing the recycling rate is still a mystery, but is estimated to be over 90 percent.

For example, landing gear, an auxiliary power unit, and avionics components can be utilized in other machines.

Many machine components such as doors, hatches and control surfaces can also be reused. In addition, for example, chair covers and even cabin curtains are utilized in recycling.

The recycling of a passenger plane in Finland is a pilot project for Finnair. The company has not yet made decisions on the possible recycling of other machines in Finland.