In Turkey, it was possible to remove the threat of the spread of wildfires to settlements. This was announced on Monday, July 31, by the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

“In a day, Be-200ES amphibious aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry eliminated natural fires in the area of ​​​​the city of Cheshme. 117 tons of water were dumped onto the burning areas. The fire in the area of ​​the city of Germendzhik has been extinguished,” the ministry’s Telegram channel said.

It is noted that since the beginning of the work of Russian aviation in Turkey, about 1.3 thousand tons of water with a foaming agent have been dropped.

The department added that extinguishing the fire is complicated by strong winds, difficult terrain and water intake conditions.

Wildfires continue in various parts of Turkey, caused by hot weather. The flame spreads rapidly due to strong gusts of wind.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 24 announced the strengthening of forces to extinguish natural fires with Russian amphibious aircraft. The Russian Federation sent two Be-200ES aircraft to the country to extinguish the fire. They are equipped with built-in thermal imagers, which allows you to look at the fire in the infrared range and successfully track the fires.

On July 25, the Russian Emergencies Ministry showed the work of the crews of the Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft, which were extinguishing a fire near the city of Kemer. Later, on July 28, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the country, Ibrahim Yumakly, said that the fire that had raged for four days near the city of Kemer was brought under control. There was no evacuation.

In turn, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Turkish Antalya urged tourists from the Russian Federation not to leave hotels and refrain from walking in mountainous and forest areas.