Aviation Malmi’s flight operations threatened by eviction – Can a rescue be found in Mäntsälä?

Mäntsälä Airport received an environmental permit in December. It may still take years to start a potential airport operation.

Malmin airport operators is likely to be threatened with eviction soon.

Entrepreneurs and enthusiasts operating in Malmi have not given up the field and left the area, although the City of Helsinki terminated the lease agreement of the operators already in 2019. Part of the reason is probably that it is difficult for actors in the region to move anywhere.

There are few alternatives for Malmi’s operators in Uusimaa, as most of the fields are too small or located quite far away.

Some users have already looked into Mäntsälä, where an airport has been planned for helicopter operations and enthusiasts for a few years now. Could a rescue be found for Malmi’s operations in Mäntsälä’s new field?

At least in terms of its location, the field could be suitable for operators, as it is located just over 50 kilometers from Malmi, thus much closer than many other options.

However, the Mäntsälä field has its own challenges. One of them is that the field is not ready yet. It is not even being built yet. However, the area planned for the field has already been cleared of trees in Mäntsälä’s Hirvihaara.

The deer branch has already been felled for the airport.­

Mäntsälä Airport is run by Mäntsälä Aero Janne Kuulasvuo and Eero Kiiskinen answered a few questions from HS by e-mail.

According to them, the field has already received a lot of inquiries from flight schools, industry enthusiasts and event organizers. Kiiskinen and Kuulasvuo believe that the field would have good opportunities for, for example, acceleration training, driving training and testing.

Mäntsälä the field recently received an environmental permit in December. However, the field project may still be appealed to the administrative court, as the project has been received with conflicting feelings in the area.

Some residents in the area fear that the surplus concrete used in the field will be harmful to the environment and groundwater.

In addition, the area is quite close to the Black Forest Natura area, whose forest connections have already been severed with the clearing of the field, according to Metsähallitus’ statement.

A complaint would delay construction.

Mäntsälä Airport construction site.­

Mäntsälä the field, even if realized, may not be the bailout of Malmi’s operators.

The planned flight operations, if implemented, will probably be far from the operations of Malmi Airport in Mäntsälä. According to Gle Oy’s estimates, Mäntsälä could have about 12,000 flights a year and also helicopter operations. Malmi already has about 30,000 flights a year related to flight training alone. In addition, there are about 4,000 to 8,000 flights per year related to leisure activities.

Kuulasvuo and Kiiskinen state in their e-mail that they consider the question of the possible transfer of Malmi’s operators to Mäntsälä “absurd”, as the Mäntsälä field has not been in operation for years.

Mäntsälä according to current plans, the airport would include at least an aircraft hangar or possibly several, a refueling point and possibly a gas station, a café, a car and truck fleet, an acceleration track, an event field, aviation and motor sports hobbies and a chip heating plant.

A roadside sign advertises an upcoming field.­