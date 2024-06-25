Aviation | Lufthansa starts charging a surcharge to cover environmental costs

Aviation|The surcharge applies to all Lufthansa flights departing from European Union countries, Great Britain, Norway and Switzerland.

German the airline Lufthansa Group says it will introduce an environmental fee, which will be added to the prices of plane tickets.

The surcharge is between 1 and 72 euros depending on the flight, and it applies to all the company’s flights departing from the countries of the European Union, Great Britain, Norway and Switzerland. The fee is charged for flights departing from the beginning of next year.

“The surcharge is intended to cover part of the steadily rising additional costs due to the environmental regulations of the authorities,” Lufthansa said in its announcement on Tuesday.

European The Union’s goal is to gradually increase the use of renewable aviation fuel made from bio-based raw materials by 2050 with quotas.

From the beginning of next year, EU regulation requires airlines to use at least two percent renewable aviation fuel in their operations. Renewable jet fuel is more expensive for companies than regular jet fuel.

Lufthansa says that the quotas will cause it additional costs of “billions” of euros in the future. According to the company, it cannot bear the costs arising from environmental regulations on its own.

Lufthansa says that it also incurs additional costs from the European Union’s emissions trading and other environmental regulations.

News agency According to Reuters, Lufthansa’s competitor Air France-KLM introduced a similar type of environmental surcharge in January 2022, when the fee was between 4 and 12 euros. The fee applies to all Air France-KLM flights, not just departures from Europe.

Earlier, among others, the American United Airlines and the British Easyjet were owned by the news agency Bloomberg by introduced voluntary environmental fees.

CEO of Lufthansa Carsten Spohr warned last year that EU targets would be difficult to meet and hinted that additional costs would be passed on to customers, according to Reuters.

In addition to Lufthansa, the Lufthansa Group includes Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines.