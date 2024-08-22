Aviation | Low-cost airline Norwegian narrowly avoided bankruptcy, now it believes it has invented a cool trump card

Aviation|Norwegian aims to increase its market share in Finland by increasing routes and capacity, says CEO Geir Karlsen.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Norwegian’s CEO talks about tough years and the company’s difficulties. The company went into debt restructuring, where it lost a large part of its aircraft fleet. Norwegian is increasing its market share in the Nordic countries and bought the Widerøe airline. The company strives to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions and expects new planes from Boeing.

“It was very tough. But now it’s been easier as CEO.”

This is what the CEO of low-cost airline Norwegian says Geir Karlsenwhen he is asked before the start of the media conference about his own coping skills.

It’s been a tough six years with Norwegian.

Karlsen became CFO of Norwegian in April 2018, when the financial difficulties of the Norwegian company, which had grown too quickly, were already in full swing.

In the summer of 2021, Karlsen was appointed CEO of the company. Even after that, the airlines have had enough problems, even though bankruptcy has been avoided.

In the year Founded in 2002, Norwegian had grown rapidly in the Nordic countries and Europe, but air traffic between Europe and the United States was already too challenging for it.

The situation was worsened by the accidents of the Boeing 737 Max, which was acquired as one of the mainstays of the airline’s fleet, and their flight ban.

In 2019, Norwegian flew with 156 planes, but in April 2020, only seven of the planes were flying.

The Norwegian state and the owners had supported the struggling airline with a 300 million euro share capital increase, but that money was not enough to go beyond the beginning.

Norwegian’s CEO Geir Karlsen told a media conference at the Klaus K Hotel on Thursday about the company’s moments of danger.

Thursday At a press conference in Helsinki, Geir Karlsen showed a news footage of the situation in which he was Norwegian’s then CEO and company founder By Bjørn Kjos with asking the ministry for additional funding from the state.

According to Karlsen, the answer was a completely unequivocal “no”.

At that time, the company’s future did not look good. Fortunately, Karlsen had already started a backup plan B to save the company in case the state doesn’t come to the rescue.

In the operation, Norwegian transferred its assets to Ireland and applied for debt restructuring there.

With the help of various hybrid loan arrangements, the company passed largely into the hands of lenders, leasing machine lessors and institutional investors.

Before Norwegian had aircraft equipment debts included in the restructuring, accounting for a total of around 15 billion euros in debt, Karlsten said.

After the restructuring, it was practically a net-debt-free company, i.e. the cash had roughly the same amount as the company had remaining debts.

There were only four of our own aircraft left after the renovation.

The rest of the aircraft was acquired from a leasing company or by renting on the condition that the planes had to be rented only for the time they were in use.

In December 2019, the corona pandemic began.

Partly because of the drastic reduction in air traffic caused by that, leasing prices were at rock bottom, and leasing contracts could be concluded very cheaply, Karlsen said.

Norwegian the main market area is still the Nordic countries and flights between the Nordic countries and southern Europe.

Today, it is an airline with more than 8,200 employees, flying 340 routes to 122 destinations.

Last year, Norwegian bought Widerøe airline, which dominates Norwegian regional air traffic, into its group. The purchase price was around one hundred million euros.

According to Karlsen, there were three reasons behind the purchase decision.

More than half of Widerøe’s passengers came from Norwegian or Nordic SAS flights.

Norwegian’s Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger plane at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm on March 22, 2019.

By combining this offer, Norwegian gained market share from SAS and increased feeder traffic for its own flights.

Another reason for the acquisition was that the Norwegian government has recently begun to very generously support regional air traffic.

“The payback period for the deal will be short,” Karlsen mused.

Third Widerøe offers a good opportunity for the growing traffic of European vacationers coming to Northern Norway.

A similar increase in tourist interest can also be seen in Northern Finland.

As the climate warms, cool weather can become a big tourist asset over time.

Partly because of this enthusiasm, Norwegian has increased direct flights to Rovaniemi, which is one of Norwegian’s bases in Finland.

Next winter, there will be direct flights to Rovaniemi from Germany as well.

Fact The second largest airline in Finland ■Norwegian flies to 24 destinations in Finland, the main destinations in Southern Europe. ■International flights from Helsinki and Rovaniemi. One route between Helsinki and Rovaniemi. ■This summer, new summer routes to Bulgaria’s Sofia and Italy’s Bergamo (Milan). ■Marrakesh and Agadir in Morocco, Hurghada in Egypt and Bergamo in Italy will be new destinations next winter. ■New winter routes to Munich and London coming from Rovaniemi. ■The company estimates that next winter air travel in Finland will grow by 11 percent compared to last winter.

Norwegian commercial manager Magnus Thome of Maursund according to him, the form of travel coming from too hot Europe to the Nordic countries for vacation already has its own name – coolcation [viileysloma]a bit like how hotel holidays in the hometown are called for staycations.

Finnish holiday flights by domestic ones coolcationHowever, the charm of the holidays has not yet had an effect, at least to a noticeable extent, Maursund said.

The number of passengers from Finland to Southern Europe has clearly increased this summer compared to last year. According to Maursund, the reason is that many Finns want to be sure that there is enough heat on vacation.

According to Statistics Finland, a total of 1.7 million passengers flew through Finland’s airports in July 2024. The total number of passengers increased by 8 percent compared to July 2023.

It is telling that the number of passengers on international flights has been higher every month this year than last year.

In Sweden, the number of travelers increased Swedavia statistics included in July by only one percent from last year. At the airports managed by it, the number of passengers was now 14 percent lower than in July 2019. In Finland, the corresponding drop was even more drastic, i.e. about 25 percent.

“Flying shame is one reason”, Karlsen assesses Sweden’s situation.

He referred, for example, to a Swedish climate activist by Greta Thurnberg to the change taking place under the leadership of the example, where aviation is to be avoided due to its considerable carbon emissions.

Of course, the dwindling demand for flights in Sweden may also be partially due to Sweden’s economic situation and its weak currency, Karsen surmised.

Norwegian has announced that it aims to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 45 percent by 2030.

It should succeed by renewing the aircraft fleet and increasing the use of renewable biofuel.

According to Karlsen, the share of biofuel on Norwegian’s flights is now only around 0.5 percent, although up to half of the kerosene could be replaced with biofuel.

Obstacles to use are both the availability of biofuel and its high price, Karlsen said.

He called for measures to create incentives at EU and state level to increase the use of biofuel so that the resulting additional cost would be shared between states, airlines and passengers.

Norwegian strives to ensure its own supply of biofuel by being a partner in a Norwegian renewable fuel production facility.

Airlines have not been popular with investors lately.

Even a large number of analysts have lowered their end-of-year profit forecasts.

According to Karlsen, one of the industry’s additional worries is that both major aircraft manufacturers, the US-based Boeing and the pan-European Airbus, are in huge difficulties.

The manufacture of airplanes is badly stalled, as skilled personnel moved out of the industry during the pandemic years and no new people have been hired to replace them, Karlsen said.

Airlines don’t get new planes for years, even if there is a demand for them, he lamented.

Norwegian has ordered 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from Boeing in 2022.

Norwegian currently hopes to receive the planes between 2025 and 2028, and has an option to order 30 more planes, Karlsen said.