Aviation industry | Accidents and a panel tearing off mid-flight – Controversy has followed Boeing, which has now admitted its guilt

Disastrous accidents, near misses and evasion of responsibility have kept Boeing in the headlines and cost the company billions of dollars.

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing was told on Sunday grantedthat it misled the aviation authorities who issued the flight permit for the Boeing 737 Max aircraft type.

In 2018 and 2019, two planes of this type were involved in disastrous plane accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia. A total of 346 people died in the accidents.

Boeing, founded in 1916, has experienced severe turbulence in recent years. The company has been accused on several occasions, for example, of deliberate safety negligence. The accidents have caused a heavy blow to the company’s reputation and cost it billions of dollars.

HS brought together Boeing’s most significant setbacks over the past few years.

The disastrous accidents led to a widespread grounding

In October 2018 Boeing’s 737 Max 8 plane crashed into the sea off Java, Indonesia. In March 2019, a plane of the same model crashed in Ethiopia near Addis Adeba.

After the disastrous accidents, Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft were grounded around the world. There were 387 planes in the flight ban. In Europe, the flight ban lasted 22 months and in the United States 20 months.

According to the researchers, the cause of the accidents was the faulty operation of the aircraft’s MCAS anti-stall system. The plane’s pilots also could not train with flight simulators in the flight conditions in which the accidents occurred.

One Boeing test pilot got charges for misleading the aviation authority in connection with the certification of the aircraft type. He was later found not guilty.

Relatives held pictures of those who died in the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia as Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun testified before the US Senate about the company’s safety culture.

Employees have told about negligence

Many company employees said that after the accidents in Ethiopia and Indonesia, they doubted the safety of the aircraft model. One of Boeing’s employees had described in April 2017 that the plane was “designed by pellets led by monkeys”.

The workers accused Boeing more broadly of neglecting safety measures and a culture that puts profit before safety.

The most famous employee who stood up against the company was John Barnettwho had worked at Boeing in quality control for more than 30 years, seven of them in a management position.

Barnett and several other employees who worked on the 787 Dreamliner at the South Carolina plant said For The New York Times of serious safety problems in the aircraft assembly. Barnett made an official complaint about the company to the safety authorities. As a result, he was transferred to a different position at Boeing.

In March 2024, Barnett was found dead in his car in the parking lot of his hotel just before he was about to give his final testimony.

Barnett died of a gunshot wound to the head. He had a legally owned gun in his hand when he was found. According to the local police, it was a suicide caused by the stress, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the trials. Boeing has apologized for the incident.

Conspiracy theories about the assassination spread on the Internet after some of Barnett’s inner circle raised their suspicions about the cause of death. Barnett’s family said that even if Boeing had not pulled the trigger, the company is still responsible for his death.

The panel that came off mid-flight received wide publicity

Recently, the emergency landing that took place in January of this year made headlines. It had to be done An Alaska Airlines plane that had a gaping hole in its side mid-flight, when a part of the fuselage of Boeing’s 737 Max 9 model came off. No one happened to sit at the opening, so more serious injuries were avoided.

The investigation revealed, that the panel that came off mid-flight was missing four bolts that should have held it in place. Similar problems was found later also from other machines of the same model.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified significant deficiencies in safety measures. It ordered Boeing to come up with a comprehensive plan to fix the safety problems within 90 days.

Lobbying and missiles have sparked criticism

In addition to safety deficiencies, Boeing has also been criticized for spending more money on lobbying than it has paid in taxes.

Boeing also manufactures missiles. The company has been accused of profiting from wars that required a lot of civilian casualties, such as the war in Yemen and the war in Gaza.

Boeing’s despite the safety problems, plane accidents are still very rare, even though there are more than 100,000 flights in the world every day.

