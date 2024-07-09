Aviation | In Pirkkala, there is an alarm about a major aviation accident – there is nothing for the rescue service

Aviation|The small plane had had difficulties in the vicinity of the airport, but the situation did not cause the rescue service to have to do anything.

Pirkanmaan On Tuesday morning, the rescue service was alerted of a major air traffic accident in Tornikaari, Pirkkala.

Tornikaari is located at Tampere-Pirkkala Airport. According to initial reports, 18 emergency services units were called to the scene, but in the end there was no need for them.

The Pirkanmaa rescue service told HS that the small plane had had some difficulties near the airport. The rescue service did not have to do anything about the situation.

According to the website Flightradar, which monitors air traffic, a small plane landed at the airport at 11:05.

According to Flightradar, the plane that landed is a Diamond DA40 model aircraft. The pilot training organized by Patria in Pirkkala uses the model in question.