Aviation In Israel, the flight had to be suspended after passengers received pictures of the plane crash on their phones

160 passengers had to be removed from a flight en route from Israel to Turkey.

Turkish The captain of the Anadolujet flight had to interrupt the take-off of the plane because passengers got pictures of the plane crash on their phones, the British BBC says.

According to the Israeli aviation authority, the Boeing 737 was about to take off at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv when passengers received pictures of plane crashes in the Netherlands and the United States on their phones.

At the captain’s decision, the plane returned to the terminal. Due to the incident, the plane had to be emptied of passengers and crew. In addition, the luggage had to be re-inspected. Passengers were allowed to return to the inspected aircraft or stay in Israel.

Several young Israelis have been questioned on suspicion of the act. According to the BBC, the Ynet news site reports that the images were shared through smartphone maker Apple’s image-sharing feature, Airdrop. The feature allows users to send files from one Apple device to another over short distances.