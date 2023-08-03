Russian pilots attacked the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Lysychansk direction. This was announced on Thursday, August 3 TASS Vadim Astafiev, head of the press center of the Yug group.

“The crews of army aviation helicopters destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicles in the areas of Bogdanovka and Kleshcheevka,” he said.

Meanwhile, the artillerymen of the group opened fire on the accumulation of manpower and equipment of the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Aleksandro-Kalinovo. The aimed strike destroyed two rocket launchers BM-21 Grad, as well as heavy vehicles carrying shells.

The RF Armed Forces also eliminated three 120mm mortars and a towed Msta-B gun.

“Also, the artillery crew of the motorized rifle unit of the Southern Military District hit two enemy electronic warfare stations in Karpovka and Krasnogorovka,” Astafyev added.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin said that employees of one of the rear units of the Yug group received medals for “Military Valor”.

On the eve it became known that the fighters of the Southern group during a counter-battery duel disabled mortars of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Serebryanka and Nevelskaya. At the same time, in Seversk, Tikhonovka, Aleksandro-Kalinov and Krasnogorovka, enemy howitzers Akatsiya, Krab, M777 and Gvozdika were defeated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

