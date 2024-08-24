Mechanism is included in the project to update the General Tourism Law; rapporteur says that the impasse of the amendments could postpone the vote

The project that will make the use of Fnac (National Civil Aviation Fund) more flexible so that resources can be used as collateral in operations between airlines with the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) should be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies next week.

To the Poder360the rapporteur of the project to update the General Tourism Law –where the mechanism is included–, Paul Azi (União Brasil-BA), declared that the Congress’ intention is to approve the text in the next few days, but did not give any certainty about the consideration of the matter because of the “commotion” caused by the intervention of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in the amendments of the National Congress.

“Given all this fuss, I need to talk to the president to see if he will put it on the agenda for the next concentrated effort. I think the trend is that he will. I don’t know what the mood will be like next week, but that’s the idea.”he declared.

Azi stated that the Ministry of Ports and Airports has been seeking information on the progress of the project. The easing of FNAC for airlines is a long-standing promise of the minister. Silvio Costa Jr.who first commented on the plan in January.

The deputy stated that the tone of conversations with the ministry has been mild and that the demands are not “out of tune”. Azi stated that some airlines are waiting for the approval of the project to begin a fleet renewal operation with the guarantee fund.

“They have always called to find out if it will be released now or not because it seems that some companies are depending on this to carry out a fleet renewal campaign, but it is normal, there is no unreasonable demand”said the deputy.

The bill has been in Congress for 5 years, but was approved by the Senate on June 5, already with the FNAC flexibility mechanism. After the text is approved, the Ministry of Ports and Airports will still need to regulate the mechanisms for accessing the fund.

As shown by the Poder360the ministry’s idea is to speed up this regulatory process. The expectation is to release approximately R$4 billion this year.