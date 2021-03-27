Aviation From Seinäjoki airport, goods may soon travel to Central Europe on a remote-controlled giant plane at a price per kilo

Traficom considers the operation possible, but still sees a lot to be clarified.

Perhaps Already next year, you may see remote-controlled airplanes carrying cargo in the Finnish sky if the planned operations at Seinäjoki Airport start.

The size of the planes is quite different from what we are used to, for example when talking about imaging helicopters: They are more like a real small plane.

An aircraft capable of transporting 350 kilos of cargo to Central Europe, for example, in about eight hours may start operating from Seinäjoki. Its maximum flight altitude is about 6.5 kilometers and its flight can be controlled by satellite connection from, for example, on-site control centers.

The Bulgarian-English Dronamics has already chosen the Seinäjoki field as its destination in Finland. On the subject has told Ilkka-Pohjalainen, among others.

“It would be the first flights in about a year, we strongly believe in that,” says the customer relationship manager Elisabet Kivimäki Into Seinäjoki, which is the city’s development company.

According to the development company, Seinäjoki is a kind of e-commerce logistics center.

“Company [Dronamics] was in contact with us when it applied for a base in Finland. It was decided by a good location and also that there is no regular scheduled traffic from the station. There are a lot of enthusiastic companies here as well, ”says Kivimäki.

“The contact felt like winning the lottery and we immediately saw everything possible in it. At first, I wondered what this was, but together with Seinäjoki Airport and other experts, it became clear that this is the right thing to do. ”

Transport and FICORA Traficom “have a positive attitude towards future-oriented projects,” says its unmanned aerial team leader Patrik Söderström. He points out that there is still a lot to consider in a progressive project.

“Cross-border, out-of-sight flying, for example, can be challenging, there isn’t much experience yet,” says Söderström.

“The project sounds ambitious. It’s possible, but I also see that there are a lot of things that at first seem simple, but then turn out to be more difficult. ”

Dronamics business development director Ivet Vidinova lists the strengths of Seinäjoki, especially the fact that there is not much other traffic on the ground, so the aircraft can operate there based on demand.

Dronamics is now applying for an operating license from the European Aviation Safety Agency and believes that operations will begin in Seinäjoki at the beginning of next year at the latest, as long as the matter is also clear with the local licensing authority, Traficom.

The company believes that it would have many customers in Finland, for example in the mining industry and the engineering industry, who may need to move machine spare parts quickly. The pharmaceutical and food industries might also be interested in a similar rate.

What about prices to and from Seinäjoki? Here’s how Vidinova responds via email:

“Inland transportation is at a minimum of 99 cents per kilogram. Shipments to Sweden, Norway and the Baltic countries are at a low of EUR 2.89 per kilo. Long-haul fares to most of the UK or France start at € 5.59 a kilo. ”

Dronamics’ internal combustion engine-powered aircraft is developed by the company itself and is called Black Swan. The Black Swan is a metaphor for a surprising event that no one could have expected.