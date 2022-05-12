Aviation Four US Air Force aircraft will be refueled in Finnish airspace on Friday

According to the Finnish Defense Forces, the planes will not land on Finnish soil at all.

Four A-10 aircraft of the United States Air Force are being refueled in Finnish airspace today, says the Finnish Defense Forces in its bulletin.

According to the release, the machines to be refueled and the KC-135 Stratotanker air refueling machine will not land on Finnish soil at all. According to the Defense Forces, the overflight is part of the planes of the planes.

A foreign state aircraft may enter the territory of Finland if the ship has been granted a permit. The General Staff of the Defense Forces has processed and approved the overflight of US aircraft in Finnish airspace, the press release says.