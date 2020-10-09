Aviation Flying can continue at Malmi airport and the city must not charge a fine for possession of its area: “The decision does not fit the mind,” says the high director of Helsinki

The Helsinki Court of Appeal has decided a legal side in favor of the Malmi Airport Association.

Flying may continue this autumn at Malmi Airport. On Friday, the City of Helsinki lost the dispute before the Helsinki Court of Appeal over whether the city, as a landowner, has the right to take control of the airport area.

Malmi Airport Association the lease for the field area expired last year at the end. However, the association did not leave the area. Therefore, the city in court demanded a contractual fine of 92,000 euros from the association, as well as the cessation of flying with several legal formulations. Interim decision the case was received in February Helsinki District Court.

According to the Court of Appeal, the city cannot now impose a fine or get the association evicted. The city strives to liberate the future residential area of ​​the area for.

“This is a special and confusing situation,” says the industry director for Helsinki’s urban environment Mikko Aho.

Argue A second hearing is also pending in the Helsinki District Court. The solution obtained from the Court of Appeal, which was treated as a precautionary measure, is based on the fact that the city tried to take possession of the field even before the actual judgment of the district court.

With the fine, the city said it wanted to ensure that the association did not waste its funds and that the city would not be left without claims. It is common ground that there was an entry in the contract penalty if the association breached the contract. That’s what happened.

The city believes that the association will use its funds to run its operations and not prepare for its shutdown.

“The city suspected that it was only a matter of time before the association’s property was transferred out of reach of creditors,” the judgment describes.

According to the statement, the city would need access to the Malmi airport area. There would be a need to prepare soil surveys, pre-construction works and the relocation of the natural gas backbone for the new residential area.

In addition, the city would temporarily use the area for vocational education evasion facilities, recreational activities, and possibly major events.

Eviction would have meant an actual profit for the city without the main verdict, according to the association. However, the construction of a new residential area in Malmi Field will not start for a long time, the association justified.

In the district court, the city therefore demands confirmation of the termination of the land lease agreement, an association to leave the area under threat of eviction, and a contractual penalty of 102,000 euros.

The zoning of the residential area is not yet complete. As there was therefore no real need for urgent legal protection, the association applied to the Court of Appeal to dismiss the city’s appeal.

The association has also not prevented the city from organizing major events, for example – due to the corona epidemic, events are few.

Eviction or a ban on flying, on the other hand, would result in the immediate cessation of the association’s activities. The association needs flying in order to maintain its solvency.

In addition, according to the association, the main proceedings may end in its favor.

Judgment agrees with the association that the city ‘s victory would have meant that the city had obtained its will even before the main action was settled.

According to the judgment, the association’s funds must be available to the association for the costs of flying. The city, on the other hand, has not sufficiently identified the reasons why the association would lose its assets and the city would be deprived of its fine claims.

According to the city, the actual dispute will be resolved in the district court by the end of the year. Thereafter, the losing party has the opportunity to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

So will flying at Malmi continue for a long time? At least recently, it has been active. The city of Aho says it monitors flying regularly while jogging nearby. He lives near the field.

“This decision does not fit the consciousness. But we go according to this and we don’t have the tools, as long as the trial is pending, ”says Aho.