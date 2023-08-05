Military aviation flights were mistaken for explosions in the Tula and Moscow regions

In the Tula and Moscow regions, military aviation carried out planned flights, they were mistaken for explosions and air defense. This is reported TASS with reference to operational services.

The report says that emergency services received calls about the work of air defense and explosions in these regions. “Planned flights of military aviation were carried out,” the agency was told.

Information about the explosions appeared in Telegram channels. At the same time, eyewitnesses reported that there was no noticeable smoke, and no incidents on the ground are known.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, confirmed that the air defense system had worked on the peninsula. According to Kryuchkov, the air defense worked in several areas of Crimea – in which ones, he did not specify.