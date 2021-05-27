Aviation Flights to Belarus stopped at EU borders, Belavia’s permit will be reconsidered in Finland only if the situation improves

Belarus is considered to have acted in violation of international agreements.

On Sunday An unprecedented spectacle was experienced in European skies when Belarusian security authorities told the captain of a Ryanair passenger plane en route from Athens to Vilnius that a bomb had been placed on the plane by the Palestinian organization Hamas.

A Belarusian fighter escorted a Ryanair plane to Minsk airport. No bombs were found, and Hamas also denied threatening the flight. Instead, an opposition activist was removed from the plane Raman Pratasevich with her female friend.

The bomb threat was exposed as a conspiracy by Belarus to silence the opposition.

Ruthless action immediately provoked strong reactions in the European Union. The leaders of the member states, meeting the very next day, decided on new measures against Belarus.

Two points in the conclusions of the meeting concerned aviation in Belarus. Firstly, Member States called on air carriers in EU Member States to avoid flying in Belarusian airspace.

Secondly, Member States called for measures to ban Belarusian airlines from flying in EU airspace and to prevent them from entering EU airports.

Summit the wishes came true.

Looking now at air traffic in Belarusian airspace Flightradar on the map, the airspace in the country is almost free, at least from Western airlines.

Belarusian airspace looked pretty empty on Flightradar’s map on Thursday.

On Wednesday, several loops were seen on Flightradar’s map as Belavia’s flight from Minsk to Barcelona did not get beyond Polish borders into Polish airspace. The reason was that France had prevented Belavia from entering its airspace. The Belavian flight had to burn fuel in loops before returning to Minsk.

The Flightradar website following the flights on Wednesday showed how a Belavian plane made detours at the EU border to reduce fuel before returning to Minsk. France had banned the flight from entering its airspace on a later planned route.

EU guidelines have also been followed in Finland. For example, Finnair is touring Belarusian airspace and the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom revoked Belavia’s operating license in Finland.

Western countries have accused Belarus of aggravated hijacking and Belarus, for example, of France for illegal activities in stopping Belavia’s flight to Barcelona.

So how events are seen from a legal point of view?

“From the point of view of international law, the seriousness of Belarus’s actions cannot be overemphasised,” said the lawyer. Cameron Miles in the matter in his writing.

According to Miles, Belarus violated significant agreements between Chicago and Montreal in the field of aviation. He fears that without serious retaliation, the Belarusian way of acting rampant could become more widespread.

“If the international community does not act, other states following the situation may get the impression that this can be done without serious consequences.”

Also a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Lapland Mikko T. Huttunen considers that ‘Belarus has not had the right to force a Ryanair aircraft to land based on international aviation safety standards’.

“Of course, the bottom of the law falls because the bomb threat has most likely been fabricated, but this is the case even if the threat was real,” says Huttunen.

The EU is now looking into Sunday’s actions in Belarus. The matter is being investigated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

so what Banning Belavia in EU member states?

In Finland, for example, Traficom justified the revocation of the company’s operating license by law on transport services. By law, Traficom can revoke a license if, for example, the airline cannot guarantee safe operations. The same has been invoked in other EU member states.

“The reason for the revocation of the operating license is Traficom’s assessment that Belarus cannot ensure the safety of air traffic and passengers on its territory,” Traficom outlined its decision.

Belavia has previously flown from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport to Minsk four times a week. The current license in Finland would have been valid until the end of October.

Chief director Jarkko Saarimäki Traficom says the ban is valid for the time being. Belavia may reapply for the permit, in which case the situation will be reassessed.

“Then let’s see if we can be sure that passengers’ rights will be realized in the airspace of Belarus,” says Saarimäki.

Postdoctoral researcher Huttunen reminds that banning Belavia’s activities in the EU member states is fully permitted under international law and Finnish law for security reasons.

“It is understandable that the case will also call into question Belavia’s ability to comply with the standards. Of course, the countermeasure is not particularly effective due to the pandemic, because the volume of air traffic is lower than before, ”says Huttunen.

In the EU numerous airlines have been banned from operating in the past. In this case, however, the main issue is that airlines’ safety measures to ensure air safety do not meet Union standards.

The EU has so-called such companies black list, with dozens of airlines from around the world. At least Belavia was not on the list yet on Thursday.

It is uncertain whether Belarus’s actions will lead to legal action. For example, ICAO can only make recommendations, but a decision on tougher action would go to the UN Security Council.

However, as Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and a supporter of Belarus, no sanctions are expected from the Security Council for the Russian veto.

Belarus has already suffered significant handicaps, at least in the field of aviation. Its aircraft cannot fly to EU countries or to the coffin of an exclusively derived country to ropise foreign exchange earnings from overflight fees.