Aviation | Flightradar tells why the Russian plane seemed to have drawn a Z in the sky of the Gulf of Finland

GPS interference has been experienced on Finland’s eastern border since the beginning of the war.

FLIGHT INFORMATION SERVICE The peculiar flight path of the Russian airliner recorded on Flightradar24 woke up surprise on Wednesday nightwhen it looked like the machine had drawn a pattern in the shape of the letter Z on the service map.

The plane was on its way from Moscow to Kaliningrad. The Ural Airlines Boeing seemed to have flown a Z pattern south of Loviisa in the Gulf of Finland.

The context sparked the imagination, because at the same time the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was with a surprise visit in Helsinki. The letter Z, on the other hand, has become familiar as a symbol of the Russian war of aggression.

Managing director of air traffic control at the traffic control company Fintraffic Raine Luojus stated first on Wednesday, then on Thursday when asked again, that nothing is capable of such a movement. He suspected that it was a problem with the Flightradar service.

HS asked Flightradar about possible reasons. Its expert Chris Lomas estimated on Thursday evening to HS that it could be GPS interference, which has been experienced in that area since the start of the Russian war of aggression.

The Flightradar service specifically uses GPS data to show the routes flown by planes on the map.

“Furthermore, the Airbus A320 plane in the flight is an old model, twenty years old, and it is probably equipped with an older model transponder that is more susceptible to GPS interference,” says Lomas.

Lomas also says that he researched the service’s information in more detail, which route the plane actually flew.

Of them it appears that the plane did not make any sudden changes in one direction or the other in the Gulf of Finland, but flew its usual planned flight from Moscow to Kaliningrad.

Today, Russian planes have to fly over the Gulf of Finland because, due to sanctions, they cannot fly a shorter route through the airspace of the Baltic countries.

It is still unclear whether Russia specifically caused GPS interference in the Gulf of Finland on Wednesday on purpose or unintentionally.

What is clear, on the other hand, is that Russia has caused disruptions several times recently, even so much so that Traficom warned air traffic about them in March of last year.