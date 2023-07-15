Aviation | Flight strikes are disrupting European holiday traffic, flights to Helsinki-Vantaa have also been cancelled

Two flights from Milan to Helsinki-Vantaa and flights from Rome and Venice have been canceled on Saturday.

Several hundreds of flights have been canceled and hundreds of thousands of passengers have been stranded in various parts of Europe due to air transport strikes. In Italy, about a thousand domestic and international flights were canceled when the ground staff went on strike. The strike is scheduled to last until 19:00 Finnish time on Saturday.

The strike also includes the pilots and cabin crew of the Vueling company, as well as the pilots of Malta Air, which operates some flights of the low-cost airline Ryanair, news agency Ansa reported.

Finavian page as of Saturday, two flights from Milan to Helsinki-Vantaa and flights from Rome and Venice have been cancelled. On the side of departing flights, flights to Rome, Milan and Venice were cancelled. Flights to Milan and Rome departing after 4 p.m. in the afternoon were scheduled to operate normally.

Italian Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini urged the strikers to “use their common sense” so that the strikes would not cause inconvenience to millions of workers and tourists in the middle of the busiest tourist season.

More than a hundred Ryanair flights were canceled at Charleroi airport in Belgium as a result of the staff walkout.