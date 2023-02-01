Aviation | Finnair will stop selling cosmetics and other products on its flights

The company says that it will organize a sell-out campaign for products sold on flights in February.

Carrier Finnair says that it will stop in-flight product sales and pre-orders for flights in the spring.

The sale of the products ends on all Finnair flights on February 28. Pre-orders will be delivered for flights until April 18.

Finnair has sold cosmetics, accessories, gift items and other products on its flights.

“The importance of in-flight product sales to our customers has decreased in recent years,” says the person responsible for Finnair’s product offering Valtteri Helve in the company’s announcement.

Finnair already announced in spring 2020 that it would give up product sales on intra-EU flights. The company is giving up product sales in order to reduce the weight of the machines. Lighter aircraft consume less fuel.

Finnair continues to sell food and drinks on its flights. The company’s passengers can continue to order a meal in advance or buy snacks and drinks on the flight.

