Aviation | Finnair uses very little renewable fuel, even though it advertises it prominently

Renewable fuel accounted for only about 0.2 percent of all Finnair refuelings last year.

Carrier Finnair advertises that it uses renewable aviation fuel, but the share of renewables in all the fuel used by the company is vanishingly small.

Ads have been seen at least on social media. According to the advertisements, renewable jet fuel has a “real impact” and the jet fuel purchased by the company reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent.

Finnair is told that the share of renewable fuel in all refueling of its planes last year was only about 0.2 percent.

Some have found Finnair’s advertising misleading. For example, a Green MP leaving parliament Hassin’s fairy tale in his opinion, Finnair’s ads “remind me of the Mersu ad from the past years”.

“According to it, Mersu’s newest model is environmentally friendly because the glove compartment was made of recycled material,” Hassi tweeted over the weekend. Hassi is not a candidate for MP in next Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

The responsibility director of the Compensate company drew attention to the advertisements Niklas Kaskeala on Twitter. Through the company owned by the Compensate foundation, consumers and companies can compensate, for example, the carbon dioxide emissions of flights.

Finnair communications manager Kaisa Tikkanen says that the share of renewable fuel in all the company’s refuelings is still small. The company aims for the share to be greater than 0.2 percent this year.

“Renewable aviation fuel is one of the most important tools available now for reducing flight emissions, but for now its large-scale use is limited by limited availability and high price,” says Tikkanen.

According to Finnair, the price of renewable jet fuel is 2–3 times more expensive than regular jet fuel.

Finnair’s advertising is related to the deal announced by the company last week with fuel manufacturer Neste. Finnair said it bought 750 tons of renewable jet fuel from Neste.

The purchased batch is the largest single batch of renewable jet fuel purchased by Finnair to date. It can fly about 400 flights between Helsinki and Stockholm.

Finnair is gradually increasing the use of renewable jet fuel. The company is part of the Oneworld alliance’s plan to use 10 percent renewable aviation fuel by 2030, and Finnair’s goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Finnair since the spring of last year, has offered air passengers concerned about emissions the opportunity to increase the use of renewable aviation fuel.

In Finnair’s emission credit service, the passenger can choose how much he can offset emissions with renewable fuel and how much with credit projects.

The service is provided by the Norwegian company Choose.

Air traffic accounts for 2–4 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions in the world. Emissions grew rapidly in the 2000s before the corona pandemic.