Aviation | Finnair issued a positive earnings warning

Finnair estimates that its comparable operating result this year may even exceed the pre-pandemic level.

Carrier Finnair is raising its earnings guidance for the current year due to stronger than previously anticipated demand for travel.

In addition, the development of the price of aviation fuel has been more favorable than expected by Finnair and the implementation of the company’s strategy has progressed better than expected.

In its positive profit warning, Finnair now estimates that its comparable operating profit will “probably” reach the level of 2019 or even exceed it. In 2019, before the corona pandemic, Finnair made a comparable operating result of 162.8 million euros.

Previously, the company estimated that its current year’s comparable operating result would improve considerably from last year, but would not reach the level of 2019.

Finnair still estimates that its turnover for the current year will not yet reach the level of 2019. In 2019, Finnair’s turnover was around 3.1 billion euros.

Finnair the goal of the strategy is to reach a comparable operating profit percentage target of at least five percent from mid-2024. The company now estimates that, thanks to a better earnings outlook, it will achieve this goal 12-18 months earlier than expected.

According to Finnair, however, the uncertainty of its operating environment still continues, because the price of fuel is still high and because the closure of Russian airspace is not in sight.

In addition, the extent of the effects of inflation and rising interest rates on demand and costs is uncertain, says Finnair.

After the publication of the positive earnings warning, Finnair’s share went up significantly. At half past one, the share was up 3.9 percent at 0.58 euros on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.