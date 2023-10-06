Aviation | Finnair is planning a share issue of EUR 600 million, the share is down more than 20 percent

The Finnish government and the company’s other major owners support the subscription rights issue.

Carrier Finnair says it is planning a share issue of a maximum of EUR 600 million during the fourth quarter.

The purpose of the rights issue aimed at current shareholders is to strengthen Finnair’s financial position. The share issue is large compared to the company’s market value, which was approximately EUR 735 million when the Helsinki Stock Exchange closed on Thursday.

The implementation of the share issue requires the approval of Finnair’s extraordinary general meeting to be held at the end of October.

“The gross assets from the share issue will be used to strengthen Finnair’s balance sheet and financial position, so that the company can better manage its remaining financial debts, support the implementation of its strategy aimed at sustainable profitable growth and ensure its ability to make investments in the future,” Finnair says in its press release.

Finnair says that it will use the funds from the share issue to repay a 400 million euro capital loan and to pay the accrued interest on it. The company already paid back a 200 million euro hybrid loan in September.

“The rights issue is a consistent next step, and thanks to it we will return to a more normal, sustainable capital structure. This supports the implementation of our strategy in the future and gives us the opportunity to continue improving shareholder value, also in the form of profit distribution”, says Finnair’s chairman of the board Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae in the bulletin.

Finnair’s share opened to a strong decline on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Thursday. The share had sunk 20.1 percent to 0.42 euros after five minutes of trading.

Finnair is also updating its long-term financial goals. The company is now working, among other things, to restore the company’s ability to distribute funds starting in 2025. The goal is based on next year’s result.

Finnair the largest shareholder, the Finnish government, supports Finnair’s proposal and plans to fully subscribe to new shares in the issue. The state expects to pay for the subscription of the shares by offsetting the entire subscription price with a corresponding amount of capital loan capital. The state owns approximately 55.8 percent of Finnair.

The minister responsible for owner guidance Anders Adlercreutz (r) says that the planned arrangement is financially justified for the state as a shareholder and enables the company’s balance sheet structure to be clarified.

In addition, Adlercreutz believes that the arrangement supports Finnair’s long-term growth and strengthens its ability to make the investments it needs.

“As a responsible and long-term owner, the state will do its part to ensure that Finnair’s business conditions will also be maintained in the future,” says Adlercreutz in a press release from the State Council’s office.

Also the employment pension company Varma, Elo and Ilmarinen have committed to vote in favor of the proposal at the extraordinary general meeting and to subscribe for shares in the issue.

The occupational pension companies own about 3.4 percent of Finnair.

A subscription guarantee will be issued for the remainder of the share issue. The main organizers and underwriters of the share issue are Deutsche Bank and Nordea.

The interest costs of Finnair’s 400 million euro capital loan are rising quite quickly. The margin of the loan is 3.5 percent and the current reference interest rate of the loan is 4.102 percent.

The loan margin is about to rise to five percent in March next year, and the margin will also be increased after 2024. The reference interest rate is revised annually in August.

The loan had accrued 32.8 million euros in interest by the end of the second quarter.