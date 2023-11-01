Aviation | Finnair implemented an “exceptionally large” advertising campaign on its centenary

“It’s only once in a hundred years that we fulfill it,” says Finnair’s brand director about the large-scale advertising campaign. For example, Helsingin Sanomat’s print magazine had an exceptionally high number of Finnair advertisements on Wednesday.

Carrier On Wednesday, Finnair launched an exceptionally extensive advertising campaign in honor of its 100th birthday.

The campaign includes, among other things, outdoor advertisements, advertising in traditional and social media and at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. For example, the print newspaper of Helsingin Sanomat had Finnair advertisements of different sizes on 20 pages on Wednesday. In addition, the anniversary campaign includes various offers for the company’s customers.

Finnair’s brand director Anu Rintala does not disclose Finnair’s advertising budget, but says that it is a “big investment” and a “massive campaign”.

“This is exceptionally big [kampanja]. Only once a hundred years will it be fulfilled,” says Rintala.

“Achieving the age of one hundred is not a matter of course, but a matter of pride, and with the campaign we wanted to celebrate and honor this day.”

Sanoma’s product manager Maria Ryssy says that in his career, he has not seen a comparable investment in advertising in one day in Helsingin Sanomat or other media.

“There have been smaller-scale narrative campaigns where there have been several advertisements in the same day’s newspaper,” he says. Ryssy recalls that in these campaigns there have been at most a few ads from one company in the same magazine.

Last in the past, Finnair has been in the headlines because of its share issue worth hundreds of millions of euros. The purpose of the rights issue aimed at current shareholders is to strengthen Finnair’s financial position.

Finnair’s general meeting approved the share issue last Friday. The general meeting authorized the company’s board to decide on issuing a maximum of 22 billion new shares.

The company’s board of directors decided after the general meeting that the company will offer its current shareholders a maximum of 19 billion new shares at a subscription price of EUR 0.03. Ann plans to collect gross assets of around 570 million euros.

Finnair’s largest shareholder is the Finnish state, which owns approximately 55.8 percent of Finnair.