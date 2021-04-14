The Aviation Festival “SKY: Theory and Practice” will be held on May 22-23, 2021 at the Chernoe airfield with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Moscow Region and the city administration. Balashikha. This annual federal aviation festival has already gathered fans of the sky from all over the country, because its program pleases both amateurs and “avia gourmets”.

“The festival is not only a spectacular show, but also an educational format, interesting and useful activities for children, at the same time an open dialogue on the most relevant topics of“ small ”aviation, private piloting. The main focus of 2021: space, education, security and art. On the territory of the festival there will be a separate area dedicated to space, its study and development. In cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of the Moscow Region, we are preparing new zones, such as a platform with a cinema, an art zone. At the festival, guests will be able to get acquainted with new achievements in the field of safety in practice, test their skills and get answers from professionals: how to use a fire extinguisher, not get lost in the forest, provide first aid, why oxygen masks on the plane, how is a rescue helicopter equipped and much more. Moreover, there will be official airplane racing competitions, the Moscow Region Helicopter Championship, the leading aerobatic teams of small aircraft of Russia will perform, for the first time we will see the performance of the aerobatic team on jet aircraft, solo demonstration performances from the eminent prize-winners of the Russian, European and World Championships “- said the general producer of the festival is Adrian Khmelnitsky.

This year the program will be divided into several topics: flight, competitive, children’s interactive-educational and demonstration of the most interesting and promising achievements in the framework of the first exhibition AON EXPO.

The main entertainment part will consist of spectacular performances of the best aerobatic teams of small aircraft of the country and dizzying turns of the World and European Champions. Spectators will witness the all-Russian stage of aviation racing competitions – a track with pylons of 25 meters, planes flying at a height of 15 meters from the ground, crazy speeds and adrenaline – the first official competition of the 2021 season – the MARZ Cup, will be held as part of the festival. This year’s program includes extreme aerobatics from the World Champions, the performance of the most titled pilot in the world, Svetlana Kapanina (seven-time absolute world champion in the women’s airplane competition). For two days, the pilots of the races will compete for the title of the best.

Guests will enjoy the Moscow Region Helicopter Championship, an exhibition and flights of retro aircraft, participation in competitions of home-made aircraft, film screenings, a hot air balloon platform where you can climb and see the entire airfield from a bird’s eye view. As part of a specially equipped track, races on modern high-speed drones, demonstrations and master classes will be held, and special industrial drones will also be demonstrated.

The program also includes a block of demonstration performances and competitions from the Ultralight Aviation Federation. The Parachuting Federation will provide the guests of the festival with the opportunity to make their first virtual jump, the aviation sports club RusJet will show its new products “in action”.

With the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Moscow Region, new venues will be available to spectators of the festival. Mosoblkino organizes an open-air cinema with an excellent screen and comfortable ottomans. A spherical cinema with a dome with a diameter of 5 meters, the video image is shown on the inside of the dome at 360 degrees, a special spherical half-mirror creates a “presence effect”. In total, during the festival, viewers will be able to see more than 25 different films – from the classics of world cinema to the most interesting documentaries about heaven and space. A detailed schedule can be found in the “Program” section of the festival website.

Together with VNIIPO EMERCOM of Russia, the organizers of the festival are preparing a large-scale interactive platform dedicated to developments in the field of fire extinguishing and individual safety. Large cars, modern overalls, helmets and helmets, as well as robotic fire extinguishing equipment will impress children aged 0 to 99 years.

For the first time at the festival, the professional forum AON EXPO will open its work. Small aircraft manufacturers from all over the country will present their innovative designs and production units. The guests of the festival will have a unique opportunity to see most of the exhibits for the first time, ask all questions of interest directly to the manufacturers and, if desired, place an order directly at the festival. Some of the exhibits will also take part in the flight program.

And, of course, the main guests of the festival – children, will get more opportunities to plunge into the unforgettable atmosphere of the sky: even more master classes, games, meetings and impressions. From very little toddlers to almost students, more than 20 master classes are planned, from the simplest assembly of a paper plane (we all know perfectly well that not every paper plane will fly more than five meters) to the assembly of gliders and a test launch on the Wright brothers’ catapult, from creating our own the first rocket to rivet the skin of a real aircraft. Design your first flight, master freestyle techniques, assemble and configure a quadrocopter, learn the basics of aerial photography – a specialized Drone Camp from the Moscow College of Business Technologies will be open for you.

On May 22 and 23, for the convenience of visitors to the Sky: Theory and Practice festival, an additional stop at the Chernoe station was included in the routes of the Gorky direction electric trains. Suburban trains are the most convenient form of transport to get to the airfield.