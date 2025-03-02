Will air cross the airplanes propelled with electricity? For great distances, at what speed, for how many passengers? And when? Although some experts can consider it a utopia or science fiction, visionary projects, tests and prototypes show the way, in this case … Alle the clouds. Of course, for short routes. But something must be done, because air transport is responsible for 3% of global pollutants.

There are different proposals in search of decarbonization, not all electric. For example, the TTBW program, of Boeing and NASA, which seeks to reduce the consumption of fuel and emissions by up to 30% in relation to the most efficient unique corridor aircraft of today, such as the ATR (propelled by two turboheric engines for regional trips and short -term journeys) or the CRJ (ideal reaction aircraft for the average radio). The wings of the TTBW project are of great elongation to improve aerodynamic efficiency and therefore the energy consumption required by km/passenger. Airbus, meanwhile, works on different electrical and hybrid projects.

The aeronautical engineer Andrés Tiseira Izaguirre, a professor at the University University of Valencia (UPV), is also a researcher at the CMT University Institute (Clean Mobility and Thermofluids). Although it is not optimistic in the electrification of the commercial plane, it dares to a ‘risky’ prognosis: «In 2035 there may be electrical aircraft of 20 seats, Fairchild Metroliner type».

The expert exposes the complications for the development of the projects: «Small vehicles, such as drones, already there. But larger airplanes is much more difficult, due to the vicissitudes of implementing an electric propulsive plant. The aircraft has to be much more slender, with less energy consumption, with batteries that weigh less and that make it possible to maintain the autonomy that today allows fossil fuel. You have to concatenate several parameters to be possible ».

The weight and size of the batteries is the main obstacle to the electrification of commercial aviation. It happens in aeronautics as in automotive, says the teacher: «The problem is autonomy, payment load and certification, which will be especially hard for batteries. Unfortunately, if they have a blow or something happens to them, you have to change complete pack, because nobody knows what happens inside and can at any time burn or not. Faced with the doubt, you have to change them ». There is a task ahead, he argues: «Once security is proven, I hope that somehow the density of the batteries can be lowered and maintain the same electrical power. Integrative architectures will be specified ».

Military application The XRQ-73 is the name of an aircraft project capable of operating with chemical fuel, but also with electricity. It is being developed within the framework of the Shephard program (Hybrid Electric Propulsion Aircraft Demonstration) with the purpose of experiencing with hybrid military aircraft, propulsible by combustion or electrically, by virtue of the needs of each moment. Behind this investigation is Darpa (Agency for Advanced Defense Research Projects), which depends on the United States Department of Defense. Electrification in military aviation has a clear application for surveillance flights, says David Doraral, general director of Dovetail Electric Aviation: «One of the additional advantages consists of its much lower noise footprint. You can see the enemy line very closely without being detected. Vertical take -off and landing can also grant some flexibility for the provision of troops ».

Combining technologies is one of the lines undertaken with the use of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), an alternative fuel. There are those who trust the sustainability of aviation to electric hybrid products, which, in theory, allow greater autonomy than battery electric aircraft. Battery energy and secondary fuel can be used to propel the simultaneous or alternately plane. “Cessna 337, which has four people,” says Tiseira, “has two engines, one in front and one back. One is electric and the second, an alternative fossil fuel engine. Hybridization is more feasible than completely electric motors and have more rank and less fuel consumption ».

Doubts in the air

David Doral, general director of Dovetail Electric Aviation, houses many doubts about this mixed technology: «The hybrids will not reach the market before the electric ones, because they present a lot of complexity (the electric part plus the combustion engine), which will not facilitate the speed in certification. What can contribute hybridization is that it will make it possible to make longer flights, but in exchange for marginal improvements. A hybrid system can reduce carbon emissions by 20 or 30%».

Dovetail Electric Aviation is a company formed by Sydney Seaplanes (the largest hydroplaravion operator in Australia) and Dante Aeronautical, founded by Doraral, a Spanish aeronautical expert who has lived in Australia for more than 20 years, and that in July 2023 created the Spanish subsidiary with headquarters in Lepe (Huelva).

Doral explains that “we are now working on the modification of our electrical flight prototype.” “The forecast is that the first flight is at the end of this year and from that moment on the certification process, which will take us at the beginning of 2027, when we can have our product in the market,” he adds.

The Dovetail Electric Aviation team in Huelva with its prototype of electricity generator for aircraft





Up to 12 passengers

“They are commercial passenger aircraft, but small,” says Dora. The first one we are modifying can lead to 12 passengers. But if it is a regular flight, the pilot can go plus 9 passengers, although at the beginning the capacity will be between 6 and 7, because the batteries are very heavy. As we introduce later versions of our technology, we can reach the maximum capacity ». Aircraft such as Cessna Caravan, Beechcraft King Air, Twin Otter and Pilatus PC-12 can be adapted to the project. Companies such as Volotea, Air Nostrum and Aciturri support the initiative as investors. The horizon of these first propeller planes is that their speed is between 200 and 350 kilometers per hour. The excessive weight of batteries limits autonomy. “The first flights that we will make will be very short, between 20 and 30 minutes, and then we will increase,” Doral details. Therefore, they will be tourist flights around peculiar sites, such as Sydney bay or to make paratrooper. “The first broader interest will be the connection between islands, as in the Balearic Islands or Canary Islands,” he says.

Electric planes furrowing the heavens. That is the dream of Doral, But it is committed to being patient: «At the end of this decade, rather at the beginning of the next one there will be flights of 500 or 600 kilometers or more. Although it will have to have hydrogen. And it presents difficulties: the supply chain and the infrastructure must be developed to reach all airports ».

Urban airs

Aerial urban mobility has high hopes in the Evtol, take -off and vertical landing aircraft. Perhaps the next decade can see these devices about our cities. One of the Spanish companies dedicated to implementing this technology is Crisalion Mobility. Obviously, for its development it is necessary to an appropriate infrastructure of vertipuertos. Cristalion Mobility has already presented in society the Integrity Evtol, an electric aircraft with capacity for five passengers and a pilot, currently in the development phase. Thanks to Flyfree technology, advanced rotor control software, the possibility of easily and safely maneuvering in reduced environments grows. It can reach a maximum speed of 180 km/hy autonomy of up to 100 kilometers. They are ideal to function as aerotaxis.

Also outside Spain, research in the sector prevails so as not to be left behind in the race for electrification. China has several projects, such as the one that Catl performs, a company that manufactures batteries for electric vehicles: by 2027 or 2028 there will be aircraft that can move between 2,000 and 3,000 kilometers. The plan, based on a state -of -the -art condensed battery, will allow the manufacture of 8 -ton aircraft.

With the E9X denomination, the electric plane with eight engines designed by Elysian Aircraft (Netherlands), in collaboration with the Technological University of Delft, promises to transport 90 passengers and travel distances of more than 800 kilometers without the need for intermediate recharges.