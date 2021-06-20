Aviation Dubai Airport expects strong passenger growth already this year as tourism recovers

The airport’s CEO told Reuters that under truly favorable conditions, the number could rise to as many as 40 million passengers.

Dubai the state airport operator predicts a “flood” of passengers as the corona pandemic subsides. It has set a target of 28 million passengers on its field by the end of this year.

Dubai Airport’s main terminal number 1 has been closed for 15 months.

Dubai the airport is one of the busiest in the world.

Managing Director of Dubai Airport Operator Paul Griffiths told Reuters on Sunday that if things go really well, the number of passengers could rise to as high as 40 million.

Now the forecast range is set at 24.7 to 34.3 million, he said.

Until the fall by now, about 90 percent of travel destinations will return to Dubai airport options, Griffiths said.

That would mean the number of destinations would increase more than 1.5 times the current one.

In 2020, the number of passengers at Dubai Airport dropped 70 percent to 25.9 million from 86.4 million the previous year.