Aviation | Drones are taking off – Finland has already started preparing for low-altitude ships over cities

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom takes care of the structuring of Finnish airspace and aviation-related approvals and permits.

In science fiction movies there are many types of aircraft flying over the cities. Already in the next decade, the sight may actually be commonplace. Finland is also preparing for the rapid proliferation of drones, but we still have to wait for air taxis that transport people.

The role of cities in enabling and controlling drone traffic is estimated to be significant.

“In Helsinki, we are starting to lay the groundwork for change management step by step in a coordinated manner”, characterizes the head of the general planning unit Christina Finland From the field of Helsinki’s urban environment.

Tampere, Vantaa, Oulu and Espoo, for example, have also begun to look at what the increasing use of drone traffic means for cities. Parcel deliveries with drones have already been tried in Vantaa in connection with the Aviapolis Traffic Lab project.

“We are aware of the new winds and are ready to maintain close contact with the field of operators and to support them,” says the chief inspector Esa Stenberg From Traficom.

Traficom is also supposed to enable experiments. Cooperation is carried out both at the EU level and with the international civil aviation organization ICAO.

Low unmanned aviation in the airspace is not a new thing in Finland. Around 30,000 drone flights were made in Helsinki alone last year. For example, in the Kruunusilto construction project, drones, i.e. remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicles, have been used a lot to help. However, flights are predicted to increase rapidly in the next few years.

Drones are used in various aerial operations, such as photography, terrain mapping, construction, police and rescue missions, agriculture and forestry, traffic control and military use.

Quite light equipment is often used, with which the instructor has visual contact at all times. As technology develops, ships operate more and more often out of line of sight or independently.

Divers aerial operations have become more common, and in the next phase the use of drones is expected to increase, for example in goods transport. The devices are getting bigger, are likely to be louder and require platforms to land on or unload items.

Air taxis are on the horizon further into the future. Transporting people is the most complicated form of transport and the most demanding in terms of safety.

According to Finland, cities should prepare for development in time. The increase in aviation affects, for example, urban and traffic planning.

Low-altitude flights also require cooperation between different parties such as cities, authorities and companies.

Regulation is also considered necessary so that the development of the industry does not take place solely on the companies’ terms. However, according to Finland, the goal is also to promote the business operations of industry players in a coordinated manner.

Also Tampere has begun to examine what drone traffic requires in terms of planning.

“For example, we need to map areas where flying should be restricted or prohibited. It is also necessary to plan the take-off and landing places for drones and the best flight corridors”, elaborates the development manager Matias Ansaharju.

The agenda also includes control of aircraft noise and ensuring public safety.

“And in order for the transport system as a whole to function well, drones should be connected to other forms of movement so that sensible travel chains are created.”

According to Finland, cities can influence, for example, that flights are regulated in sensitive natural areas. Cities can also convey information about public events, over which flying should be avoided.

The U-space concept promoting unmanned aviation has been developed in the EU, which mainly refers to the management of flights in cities. In practice, solutions are needed for how drones are guaranteed safe and efficient access to the airspace, and what are the services and procedures that make the operation of large numbers of drones successful.

in Finland Fintraffic Lennonvarmistus is primarily responsible for air traffic services and the use of airspace. In aviation, international regulation also plays an important role, and EU legislation is largely followed in urban aviation, according to a report commissioned by Helsinki published in May. statement about the future of urban aviation.

In Finland, cities do not own airspace, and legislation does not give cities much authority in regulating the use of airspace. Cities are still considered to have a significant position when creating conditions for drone logistics and related services.

The value of the urban aviation service market in Helsinki by 2030 may be 20–80 million euros.

Ansaharju from Tampere also estimates that business in the industry can grow significantly and that the city should support it in business policy. Drones complement the transport system and can benefit the city through increased employment and business life.

“Electric drones can also reduce climate emissions if they replace movement and transport based on fossil fuels.”