Aviation | Commercial flights between China and North Korea began after a three-year hiatus

Three commercial flights between China and North Korea, which had been on hiatus for a year, have started again.

An Air Koryo flight that left Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, landed in Beijing, the capital of China, early Tuesday morning Finnish time.

Flights from Pyongyang were suspended after North Korea closed its borders due to the corona pandemic in 2020.

China said on Monday it had approved the resumption of commercial flights between Beijing and Pyongyang.

The first flight from Pyongyang was supposed to leave already on Monday, but the flight was unexpectedly cancelled. The airline did not give a reason for the flight cancellation.