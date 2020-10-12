Aviation City of Helsinki: Legal disputes delay the construction of a new residential area at Malmi Airport

The dispute is essentially about whether airport operations can continue on land owned by the city. Ville Revolla, Chairman of the Malmi Airport Association, and Mikko Aho, Director of the City of Helsinki’s Urban Environment Division, have a completely different picture of the situation.

Helsinki According to the city, the legal disputes between the city and the Malmi Airport Association affect the implementation schedule of the new residential area planned for the entire Malmi Airport.

A new residential area of ​​25,000 people is planned for the airport area, which would include 13,500 apartments. Construction of the first area to be built was scheduled to begin as early as next year, but the city said this goal could not be achieved due to legal disputes.

According to the city, the disputes will also slow down other construction-related groundwork, such as soil surveys and the transfer of the natural gas backbone. In addition, they are delaying a temporary park and sports venue that was to serve the residents of Malmi and its surrounding areas.

The dispute is essentially about whether airport operations can continue on land owned by the city. However, the Malmi Airport Association and the City of Helsinki are completely different on what has caused the controversy.

Malmin President of the Airport Association Ville Repo says that it is satisfied with HS ‘s decision on Friday that the Helsinki Court of Appeal has ruled that flying may continue at Malmi Airport for the time being.

“In our view, the question is whether flying at Malmi Airport can continue until construction in the area begins, as was originally intended,” Repo says.

“We had a contract in place for the time being and the city had said that flying in the area we rented could continue until construction began. But then the city terminated the contract, even though construction is a long way off. ”

Malmin the airport association’s land lease expired at the end of last year. However, flying in the area continues.

The actual main dispute between the city and the association will be resolved in the district court by the end of the year. In the district court, the city is demanding confirmation of the termination of the land lease agreement, the association leaving the area with the threat of eviction, and a contractual penalty of 102,000 euros.

“The main point in the district court case is that the city unexpectedly terminated the contract. We tried all last fall to negotiate with the city and find a solution. As the city was not willing to negotiate, the only option was to challenge the dismissal, ”Repo says.

According to Revo, the association leases 39 hectares of land in the area of ​​Malmi Airport.

“There is not even a change in the town plan for the area in question that would allow construction. The association has also allowed soil surveys and all the other surveys the city needs to do for the residential area. This year, the research has been in good cooperation with Helsinki. There have also been events here, we have not prevented it. ”

According to him, the association has provided the city with an opportunity for a friendly settlement in the preparatory session of the district court.

“The wish would be to continue to organize our activities in such a way that the interests of both parties can be realized in the next few years in cooperation.”

Helsinki City Urban Environment Industry Director Mikko Aho completely disagrees. He says unequivocally that the things Revo says are not true.

“In December 2016, the Real Estate Board decided to lease an area of ​​approximately 39 hectares to Malmi Airport with one month’s notice,” he says.

According to Aho, on December 5, 2018, the head of the city’s plots unit decided to terminate the lease so that it expires on December 31, 2019.

“The association has never challenged this dismissal, contrary to what they say. Instead, the dismissal decision was the subject of three appeals, which were rejected by a decision of the Urban Environment Board in August 2019. ”

According to Mikko Aho, Director of the Helsinki Urban Environment Division, the Malmi Airport Association currently uses land owned by the city without permission.­

According to Aho, it is a “completely cornish premise” that the city in general should currently ask the association for permits for its soil surveys and other studies required to build a residential area. Also, for events in the city do not need to ask for permits.

“Why should a landowner obtain permission from a party who controls the area without permission?”

Aho also questions that building a new residential area would be “far in the future” for the area rented by the association, as Ville Repo says.

“Soil surveys and similar studies are part of that construction. Construction will not start until the houses start to rise in the area. ”

Aho emphasizes that the entire Malmi airport area is zoned as a residential area in the final provincial plan and master plan. The airport area, on the other hand, is not marked in the formulas.