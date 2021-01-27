Aviation Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft was exempted from flight ban by European aviation authorities

The machine is still required to perform software upgrades and electrical installations, among other things.

American Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft are allowed to fly in Europe again. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it would release the aircraft type from the flight ban on Wednesday.

The aircraft type was banned after two accidents that claimed a total of 346 fatalities. The flight ban lasted almost two years in Europe. In October 2018, a Lion Air flight crashed into the sea in Indonesia, and just a few months later an Ethiopian Airlines flight fell soon after the rise of the capital Addis Ababa.

“We have every reason to believe that the machine is safe, which is a threshold for approval,” Easa CEO Patrick Ky said Wednesday. However, he said, monitoring of the aircraft type will continue once flights begin.

For everyone software upgrades and electrical installations still need to be performed on an individual machine, among other things. The aircraft maintenance program needs to be reviewed and pilots trained, Easa says.

Ky already announced in December that it considered the aircraft type safe for flight use. The U.S. Aviation Administration issued the last in November permission to return aircraft to service under certain conditions, and the first 737 passenger flight in Brazil was flown at the beginning of December.

Indonesian and air accidents in Ethiopia have been estimated to be due to a fault in the aircraft flight control system. Boeing has made improvements to the system.

Directed the production of Boeing 767 aircraft in Washington State, USA Ed Pierson Boeing recently estimated that Boeing has not yet done everything necessary to ensure the safety of the machine.

