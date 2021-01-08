Aviation Boeing and US Department of Justice agree on 737 Max aircraft crash investigation, aircraft manufacturer pays $ 2.5 billion in compensation

According to The Wall Street Journal, the investigation was about whether the company’s employees misled supervisors on security issues.

Stateside aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the country’s Department of Justice have reached an agreement in a criminal investigation into the company’s 737 Max aircraft accidents. Under the agreement, Boeing will pay $ 2.5 billion in compensation, more than two billion euros, and thus avoid prosecution if it complies with the terms of the agreement for three years. It tells about this, among other things The Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, the investigation was about whether the company’s employees misled the supervisory authorities on safety issues.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there are fines of about $ 243 million in compensation. About 2.2 billion will be used to compensate, among other things, the families of the victims of the two plane crashes and the airline’s customers.

A total of 346 people died in accidents in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019. After the latter accident, the aircraft type was banned for a long time. It returned to scheduled traffic in the United States less than a couple of weeks ago.

Prosecutors according to Boeing employees had provided the U.S. Civil Aviation Administration with incomplete and misleading information about certain features of the 737 Max aircraft type that only began to be revealed after the 2018 accident. This is an MCAS anti-freeze system that monitors the angle of attack of an aircraft.

In addition, Boeing delayed disclosing the information after the investigation began, prosecutors said.

CEO of Boeing David Calhounin according to the compensation agreement is justified, says the news agency AFP. Calhoun estimates that the agreement adequately highlights the mistakes made by the company.

“This solution is a serious reminder to all of us of the importance of the requirement for transparency in our operations vis-à-vis supervisors. And what the consequences will be for our company if one of us slips out of those demands, ”Calhoun said in a statement.