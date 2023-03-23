Aviation | An American reconnaissance plane flies in the sky of Finland – international surveillance flights begin

The first flight will be carried out with the United States. It took off from Poland and flew to Finland via the Baltic countries.

Defense forces conducts surveillance flights in Finnish airspace with key international partner countries. The first flight will be carried out on Thursday with the Americans, the Defense Forces said in a press release.

On Thursday afternoon, the radar of the website Flightradar24, which monitors the airspace, showed a US reconnaissance plane. The plane was heading north over Eastern Finland, and it had flown over Kouvola, among other places.

According to Flightradar, the plane is a Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint. It took off from Poland and flew to Finland via the Baltic countries.

Finland According to the Defense Forces, there have been no recent changes in the military security situation or environment, but flight operations with partner countries are planned and part of the normal cooperation.

The purpose of the flights is to improve the international compatibility of the Defense Forces, common situational awareness and national defense.

According to the Defense Forces, the flights are also an indication of mutual commitment to the development of defense cooperation.

The Finnish Defense Forces do not provide further details in the press release for reasons of operational security.

Finland In the future, surveillance flights will be conducted in the airspace, and they will be conducted with different types of manned and unmanned aircraft, the release states.

The flights are carried out under national control and supervision in accordance with Finnish national legislation and regulations, Puolustusvoimat says.