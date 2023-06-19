Aviation | Airbus received a historically large order from the Indian company Indigo

India’s Indigo orders 500 narrow-body passenger planes from Airbus.

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it has received a record-breaking order from the Indian low-cost airline Indigo.

Airbus says in its press release that Indigo will order five hundred A320 series narrow-body passenger aircraft from Airbus.

According to Airbus, this is the largest order ever placed for a single passenger aircraft model in the history of aviation.

The previous record was Air India’s order of 470 aircraft earlier this year, according to Reuters. Air India split the order between Airbus and US-based Boeing.

Based on the list price of the A320 plane, the value of the order would be 55 billion dollars, or about 50 billion euros, but manufacturers usually grant a discount for such large orders.

Airbus and Indigo signed the order at the Paris Air Show on Monday. Airbus is scheduled to deliver the ordered aircraft between 2030 and 2035.

Indigo is India’s largest airline in terms of market share. Indigo has ordered more than 1,300 aircraft from Airbus.

Before the corona pandemic, the Indian aviation market was the fastest growing in the world.