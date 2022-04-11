Aviation Air Baltic and SAS will start flights from Tampere to Oslo and Copenhagen in May

In their release, Air Baltic and SAS say they will expand their codeshare agreement and launch direct flights from Tampere to Oslo and Copenhagen in May.

Air Baltic is a national airline established in Latvia in 1995.

SAS, on the other hand, is the national airline of Sweden and Denmark. The company has recently suffered from severe financial difficulties.