Monday, April 11, 2022
Aviation Air Baltic and SAS will start flights from Tampere to Oslo and Copenhagen in May

April 11, 2022
In their release, Air Baltic and SAS say they will expand their codeshare agreement and launch direct flights from Tampere to Oslo and Copenhagen in May.

From Tampere will soon have direct flights to Oslo and Copenhagen. In their release, Air Baltic and SAS say they will expand their codeshare agreement and launch direct flights from Tampere to Oslo and Copenhagen in May.

Air Baltic is a national airline established in Latvia in 1995.

SAS, on the other hand, is the national airline of Sweden and Denmark. The company has recently suffered from severe financial difficulties.

