Sunday, January 22, 2023
Aviation | A Ryanair passenger plane en route from Poland to Greece reported a bomb threat

January 22, 2023
The plane managed to land in a remote location at Athens International Airport a little before 6 o’clock Finnish time on Sunday evening.

From Poland A Ryanair passenger flight en route to Greece reported a bomb threat on the plane on Sunday, reports the news agency AFP, among others.

There were 190 passengers on board the plane. The plane was on its way from Katowice, Poland to Athens, reports the Greek news agency Amna.

Two F-16 jets were sent to escort the flight as it entered Greek airspace from North Macedonia, a source tells AFP.

The source added that the Hungarian Warplanes had previously escorted the plane.

Machine managed to land in a remote location at Athens International Airport a little before 6 o’clock Finnish time on Sunday evening.

The bomb squad is inspecting the plane, says AFP.

