Aviation A Russian transport helicopter is suspected of violating Finnish airspace – for the second time this year

Russian The state aircraft is suspected of violating Finnish airspace on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense informs.

According to the Ministry’s press release, the suspected airspace violation took place on the eastern border in the Kesälahti and Parikkala areas.

Head of Communications at the Ministry of Defense Kristian Vakkuri, tells HS that the suspected airspace violation occurred at 10.40. It was a Mi-17 helicopter.

Mi-17 helicopters are transport helicopters.

The helicopter suspected of violating airspace was about 4–4.5 kilometers from the border on the Finnish side. Vakkuri does not say how long the helicopter was on the Finnish side.

Vakkuri says that this is the second time this year that a Russian plane is suspected of violating Finnish airspace. At the beginning of April, the Ministry of Defense announced a suspected airspace violation in the Gulf of Finland off Porvoo.

The Border Guard has started a preliminary investigation into the case. The Border Guard is investigating suspected airspace violations involving a state-owned aircraft.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that it has been in contact with the Russian Embassy in Helsinki and has requested an investigation into the suspected airspace violation.

Last weekend, Sweden and Denmark reported that a Russian plane had violated the airspace of the countries last Friday.