Aviation | A Boeing cargo plane made an emergency landing in Miami

An engine failure forced the plane to turn back shortly after takeoff.

Atlas Air – company's Boeing 747 cargo plane had to make an emergency landing in Miami, USA, late Thursday local time. The emergency landing was caused by an engine failure, which will bring yet another investigation to the chagrin of aviation giant Boeing.

The plane's engine failed shortly after takeoff, and it had to return to Miami International Airport. The plane was supposed to fly to Puerto Rico.

No one on board was injured. According to Atlas Air, the staff had acted in accordance with normal procedures.

The United States Aviation Administration (FAA) said that a hole with a diameter of about 10 centimeters was found above the engine of one of the planes during the inspection. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Boeing said in its statement that it would support the investigation. GE Aerospace, which manufactured the aircraft's engines, is also assisting in the investigation.

Boeing has been in the headlines in recent weeks anyway. A door panel detached from an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 passenger plane mid-flight in early January, forcing the plane to return to Portland Airport. No one was seriously injured, but the authorities ordered 171 planes to be grounded.

The FAA has expanded its investigation into the incident to include Boeing's production lines. It is not yet known when the 737 Max 9 planes will be allowed to fly again.

Last week, the flight of All Nippon Airways had to turn back when a crack was found in the cockpit of the Boeing 737-800.

The Alaska Airlines case was the first major problem with Boeing planes since the 2018 and 2019 two Boeing 737 Max accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Accidents that claimed hundreds of lives kept the 737 Max off the air for almost two years.