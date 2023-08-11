Saturday, August 12, 2023
Aviation | A blue 41-meter airship flew over Helsinki

August 11, 2023
in World Europe
The ship, manufactured by the German company Geo Die Luftwerker, flew at an altitude of 100-200 meters for about an hour.

Helsinki a blue hot airship that surprised many townspeople flew above on Friday evening.

The 41-meter and 13-meter-high airship took off from Helsinki Sea Park and later landed at the same place.

The ship manufactured by the German company Geo Die Luftwerker flew at an altitude of 100-200 meters for about an hour, HS was told after the ship landed in Meripuisto.

It’s about is about the rapture that is advertised Kajsa Næssin directed children’s animated film Titina terrier at the North Pole, Black Lion Pictures’ press release says. The premiere of the film in Finland is on August 25.

The airship is related to the theme of the film. In the movie, an aircraft engineer Umberto Nobile Titina the dog travels with her owner and a Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen with an airship to the North Pole.

The hot airship flew over Helsinki for about an hour and then landed back in Meripuisto. Picture: Rasmus Helaniemi / HS

