Aviation 2020 was a bad year for plane crashes, although flights fell by more than 40 percent

In a statistically surprising corona year, 299 people died in plane crashes.

In air accidents the death toll rose in 2020, despite a coronary pandemic that plagued the aviation industry. A total of 299 people were killed in plane crashes.

According to the news agency Reuters, based on the findings of the Dutch consulting company To70.

There were a total of 40 air accidents last year. Five of them had fatalities. In 2019, the corresponding figures were 86 accidents and eight fatal accidents. In 2019, plane crashes resulted in the deaths of 257 people.

Thus, in 2020, there were 0.27 fatal accidents per million passenger flights. In 2019, the corresponding figure was 0.18.

Situation is statistically surprising given how much the number of flights in 2020 decreased. According to the aviation monitoring service Flightradar24, flights decreased by as much as 42 percent compared to 2019. In 2020, 24.4 million flights were flown, Reuters says.

In the longer term, however, flight safety has improved in recent years. For example, back in 2005, a total of 1,015 people died in air accidents. The safest year has been 2017: there were no fatal passenger plane accidents and only two minor turbine plane accidents. In 2017, a total of 13 people died in air accidents.

International According to the Aviation Safety Network (ASN), there have been an average of 14 fatal accidents on commercial passenger and cargo flights in the last five years. On average, 345 people died in air accidents each year.

The Dutch consulting firm To70 estimates that more than half of the 2020 plane crash deaths occurred as early as January when a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down in Iranian airspace. 176 people died in Turma.

The second worst plane crash in 2020 occurred in May, when a Pakistani airline crash killed 98 people.