The world airlines association, IATA, gave the cry of alert in the first week of March, when the massive confinements had not even reached the main European countries and, needless to say, American countries: the sector, it said, was exposed to losses of about $ 100 billion if the virus continued to spread. In less than three weeks that figure doubled and just a month ago, in mid-April, it already exceeded 300,000 million. The health crisis was making a dent in the income statement, but the blood did not reach the river: there were still no suspension of payments between the large Western and Latin American airline groups, largely thanks to public aid. Until this Sunday, when the Colombian Avianca, burdened by her financial obligations, took the step and filed for bankruptcy in the United States after having lost 80% of her income.

Filing for Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law may be the end of an airline or, rather, as it seems to be the case, the beginning of a process of restructuring and financial consolidation, from which the brand will most likely be saved. But it is an open melon, with an absolutely uncertain ending. “Avianca still hopes to be able to continue with its restructuring plan,” says Brendan Sobie, an independent consultant specializing in the airline industry. “And its leadership position in Colombia, one of the largest markets in Latin America, and in other Central American countries make it a relatively attractive investment. [para actores que estén interesados en entrar en el sector a largo plazo]”. It is not the first time that the Colombian company has taken this path: it did so in 2004 and was able to get out of the well.

But the only certainty so far is that Avianca is back on the canvas and that no one expected such an outcome so early: not even the president of the sector’s employers’ association in the region (ALTA), Luis Felipe de Oliveira, who at the end of April sent An alarm signal in an interview in this newspaper – “we are in a critical situation” -, had this extreme on the radar. “Will we see bankruptcies?”, This newspaper asked him. “It will depend a lot on how long the situation lasts. I don’t think the big companies have to close their operations completely, “replied Oliveira, who still saw a four-month horizon before the first bankruptcies occurred. A little over three weeks later, however, one of Latin America’s airline giants – and the world’s second oldest airline – has said enough.

It may seem like six years, but it’s been less than six months. In December of last year, the global battle in the skies passed over Latin America: the gaze of the great air groups and the United States had settled on the subcontinent. Delta had acquired a substantial percentage of Aeroméxico and was now taking a similar step with Latam, already consolidated as a hegemonic actor in Latin America. The Spanish-British IAG, for its part, made a move with the purchase of Air Europa to become the major operator between Europe and the region. What has changed since then? The answer is as short as it is lapidary: “Unfortunately, Avianca’s is probably not the only insolvency in the region. We may see more, ”says Jonathan Berger, CEO of Alton Aviation, one of the largest consulting firms in the sector. It sees the airlines of the subcontinent in an especially weak position for one reason: to the generalized weakness (canceled flights, stopped planes, refund of the amount of tickets already issued) it is added that a “significant” proportion of their costs are denominated in Dollars. And the depreciation of most of the region’s currencies adds an additional pressure point.

Avianca, which already had serious problems for more than a year and had saved the match ball thanks to a loan from United Airlines —the great collateral victim of the Colombian descent into hell—, “it will not be the last that declares bankruptcy in Latin America, ”says Miguel Mujica, professor at the Aviation Academy, dependent on the University of Amsterdam. The step taken by the Colombian airline, he says, “reveals what is already known about airlines: that they have a very small margin compared to other sectors.” If the governments of the region do not “begin to provide significant support to support their airline sectors, it is likely that there will be more bankruptcies,” says Sobie along the same lines.

On a global scale, Avianca is not the first major airline to file for bankruptcy: since the beginning of the health crisis, Virgin Australia, Air Mauritiys and Ravn Alaska have already gone through that trance, as well as a good number of companies that they covered mostly regional routes. “But it is undoubtedly the largest,” Berger explains by email. And it will not be the last: “We anticipate that there will be many global airlines that will have to reorganize in the coming months, hopefully to emerge as more efficient and with a more agile cost structure after the pandemic.” Therefore, it opens a spigot through which in the coming months we will see how many more airlines travel.

The tourism sector and the airlines, which in a matter of months have gone from profitability to a total paralysis of their business, are the weakest link in the economy at the moment: hotels are closed until further notice (the view is set in the high season of July and August) and the planes, on the ground due to the restriction of movements and – even more worrying – the reluctance of passengers to fly again even when operations are resumed. As in the oil sector, where storing barrels is more profitable today than producing them, the most profitable activity today in the airline industry is neither manufacturing airplanes nor selling tickets, but having them parked. No one doubts that the movements will return, and some airlines already have their sights set on July, but until that day comes the crisis will continue to claim victims in the sector. Avianca has probably been the first of many.

Information about the coronavirus

-Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– The coronavirus map: this is how cases grow day by day and country by country

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of symptoms, these are the phones that have been enabled in each Latin American country.