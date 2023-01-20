An Avianca plane before taking off in El Salvador, in February 2022. JOSE CABEZAS (REUTERS)

The cascade of complaints from travelers affected daily by Avianca’s poor service is just one sign of the bad times that Colombia’s emblematic airline is experiencing. Added to the images on social networks of seats that do not recline on international flights or cancellations without justification in sight, is the stranded business merger with Viva Air, a low-cost company whose integration would mean, according to two control bodies, a violation of free competition.

Civil Aeronautics, the state body responsible for the aeronautical market, reported Thursday that the current merger application process will be cancelled. A piece of news that supposes a partial respite for the interests of the two interested airlines, since the regulator had rejected the operation in a first resolution where it evidenced serious objections to a union that would monopolize 62% of the entire domestic market and more than 90% in about thirty routes.

It is a last-minute decision that opens an unexpected chapter. The arrival, on April 27, of Sergio París to the direction of Aerocivil and the hesitation in the pronouncements that come from the Ministry of Transport arouses not a few misgivings in various actors involved in the sector.

The matter, however, has a separate duel that is being fought before the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC). The entity, which also ensures free competition, announced at the beginning of December the opening of an investigation against Avianca and Viva for allegedly having partially advanced the aforementioned merger without having the green light from Aerocivil.

For former superintendent Jorge Enrique Sánchez, who opposes the measure, Avianca even made the acquisition public before informing the authorities: “The agreement that unifies economic rights has already been signed, without anyone’s control or supervision,” he says.

Analysts stress that the merger is actually part of a more ambitious plan, materialized in the creation of the new Grupo Abra Limited as one more step in the regional struggle with the Chilean Latam.

Announced in a statement on May 11, 2021, Abra would unite Avianca and Gol, the third largest airline in Brazil, with 250 aircraft and flights in Latin America, the United States and Europe. According to the company, the operation includes the acquisition of “100% of the economic rights” of Viva in Colombia and Peru: the new consortium would absorb Viva’s dividends.

The Colombian company reiterated to EL PAÍS that the legal formula under which the merger was promoted guarantees that Avianca will not exercise political or voting control in Viva until the Colombian authorities approve the transaction. They also regretted that the figure of “separation of companies” has been underestimated by the Superintendency in its statement of objections.

Sánchez, on the other hand, insists that there is an infraction. He cites as evidence that on April 29, 2022, the incorporation of the Irishman Declan Ryan, son of the founder of the ‘low cost’ Ryanair and majority shareholder of Viva Air, to the Avianca board of directors, was announced.

Despite the fact that the European businessman announced in November that he was giving up his chair, Sánchez says he has more arguments. “In the resolution of the Superintendency there is plenty of evidence that shows that these two companies stopped operating as independent competitors a long time ago and that common control is exercised by Avianca.”

For its part, the Aeronautics report casts doubt on Avianca’s arguments that a financial crisis at Viva motivates its takeover, since it points out that this fact is not proven with solvency. Avianca argues that the debate has focused on business concentration, which they describe as a “myth”, and not on the risks that the liquidation of Viva Air would entail, a company that, in a decade of operations, has only thrown red numbers. From Avianca they deny that there is a monopoly: “In Colombia there are 13 airlines providing domestic service and more than 30 if we add international lines,” the airline responded to a questionnaire from this medium.

Behind this chapter in the history of the second oldest commercial airline in the world, founded in 1919 under the name SCADTA, some find patterns of behavior. The lawyer José Emilio Archila, legal representative of the low cost Ultra, which has opposed the merger through a lawsuit before the SIC, recalls that, at the beginning of this millennium, when he held the position of Superintendent of Industry and Commerce, he objected to Avianca’s request for an alliance with the disappeared Sam and Aces.

His position cost him discrepancies with the Development Minister of then-President Andrés Pastrana (1998-2002) and led him to resign. “The consequences of having allowed this integration have been disastrous for the country because, basically, the ground was fertilized for the creation of a monopoly in a sector where it should not exist,” he said in a telephone conversation. The also former presidential advisor for the stabilization of Iván Duque (2018-2022) refers to the dependence on air transport in a country that suffers from railways and has one of the worst road infrastructure networks in the region, according to reports from organizations like the World Bank.

Pablo Felipe Robledo, Superintendent of Industry and Commerce during the Santos Government (2010-2018), recalls the avalanche of complaints he received from suffocated travelers with no alternatives to the “arbitrary prices” of the rates imposed by Avianca on intermediate cities where it was the only operator – as it is today on about twenty routes.

“We had the thesis and the indications,” says Robledo, “that there was a behavior of predatory and anti-competitive prices –dumping-. In Leticia, Armenia, Popayán, Neiva or Riohacha, for example, people saw how prices were high when there was no competition, and very low when there was competition, and they saw how other airlines abandoned the routes due to Avianca’s conduct.”

Robledo regrets not having concluded the investigation: “It is part of the same scheme within a market with few companies, not a few barriers to entry and harmful results for users.”

Pulling the thread of history, Sánchez recalls that Avianca has absorbed companies such as Lacsa, from Costa Rica, AeroGal, founded in Ecuador, and Helicol, Colombian: “Its corporate power has given it a free hand to behave like a jerk in the market , with its users and with the authorities. In the last three decades she has been a compulsive buyer of competing companies. The lawyer filed a class action before the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca asking it to stop the operation.

One pilot, who asked not to be named because he fears reprisals, says that allowing the merger would deepen Avianca’s dominant position on multiple fronts. He mentions the overwhelming control of the time slots for landing and takeoff at airports: “The ‘slots’ are absolutely monopolized by Avianca in the airports of the big cities. If they stay with those of Viva, the restriction for the other companies would be devastating. Avianca responds that among the proposals they have put forward to the authorities to unlock the process is “returning enough ‘slots’ at the El Dorado airport (Bogotá, which is perhaps the only entry barrier that exists for third parties to compete.”

Despite the fact that Avianca’s directives have ensured that Viva would retain its name as a subsidiary, more than one source consulted assumes the dissolution of a project that for many innovated when it arrived, a decade ago. The company managed to concentrate 20% of the market, knew how to overcome the crisis left by the pandemic without aid or bailouts, and was in the process of expanding its operation with the opening of flights to Buenos Aires.

Despite everything, Avianca officially insists that Viva’s financial situation is “evidently deteriorating”, given that the vast majority of its income comes from a depreciated peso, while its “expenses, for example, on fuel and rental of airplanes, are in dollars”. And he adds: “The only two airlines low cost that are profitable in the world are in Mexico”.

The image of Avianca, which has a staff of 14,000 employees, has had many ups and downs in recent times. After overcoming a financial restructuring process in 2021, and taking refuge in US bankruptcy law due to the bleeding of 5 billion dollars caused by the quarantine season, today the disaffection in Colombia is verifiable.

Other recent episodes, such as the brutal labor conflicts with the pilots, and the bitter scandals resulting from illegal wiretapping allegedly ordered by high-ranking company officials to access the cell phones of workers’ union members, have only revived the worst ghosts of one of the largest airlines on the continent. A giant that has been avoiding turbulence for 104 years.

