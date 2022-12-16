Aerovías Nacionales de Colombia, popularly known as Avianca, has in its history the rank of airline for the longest uninterrupted operation on the planet. There are 103 years of flights, either with blue skies or in the midst of storms. One of the most challenging periods arrived like any other cloud in 2020, but it had devastating effects on the sector. It provoked a collective emergency landing and suspended almost 100% of the companies’ operations for months. A global loss of US$ 137.7 billion that this year should reach US$ 6.7 billion. Without liquidity, the Colombian airline followed the path of many others around the world and, in May of that year, appealed to Chapter 11 (Chapter 11, the American equivalent of the Brazilian judicial recovery), to protect itself from debts — estimated at the time at up to US$ 10 billion. Out of court-supervised reorganization since December 2021 and, after a transition period in 2022, Avianca is preparing to consolidate the business in 2023 and gain altitude with acquisitions, new planes, new routes, in addition to other initiatives. “The company is better”, said to DINHEIRO Adrian Neuhauser, CEO and president of the company. “But still not in blue numbers, as we would like.”

The numbers are kept confidential, but caution is fundamental given the projections of the International Transport Association (IATA) for the sector in Latin America. Airlines in the region should end this year with an accumulated loss of US$ 2 billion (about R$ 10.5 billion) — equivalent to 2.4% of total revenues —, an amount that should fall to US$ 795 million (about of R$ 4.1 billion), or 0.6%, next year. The projection is that passenger demand will grow by 9.3% in the next season, while the total number of people transported will reach 95.6% of the level registered in the pre-pandemic period, in early 2020.

Avianca’s bet to expand its participation in the Latin American market is in Grupo Abra, a holding company created in partnership with the Brazilian airline Gol. The agreement announced in May gave rise to the largest transport group in Latin America, with annual revenues of US$ 7 billion and a fleet of 300 aircraft. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Abra will control the companies’ businesses and will receive a capitalization of US$ 350 million in new resources from a group of investors, with emphasis on Elliott International, South Lake and Kingsland, Avianca’s shareholder funds after the financial restructuring, finalized in December 2021.

TRANSFORMATION Neuhauser classifies 2022 as the year of transformation for Avianca. The company should close the 12 months with 22.6 million passengers transported and expects to carry another 4 million in the high season, with seven new routes — and the reactivation of another 15 — starting this month and another 20 in 2023, when it will be integrated into the its fleet 30 aircraft. Among the new routes, one will connect Cartagena to São Paulo.

The CEO ruled out, however, more competitive prices because the “world has changed”. According to the executive, oil rose more than 15% compared to last year, inflation in Latin America grew by double digits, the dollar appreciated, while the region’s currencies devalued by double digits. “This means that a seat today is much more expensive than in 2019, in the pre-health crisis period.”

Avianca leads the Colombian market, with a 41.7% share, followed by Chilean Latam (21.5%) and also Colombian Viva (19.2%), and expects to consolidate its position with the acquisition of Viva’s economic rights . The company even announced the purchase of the low-cost airline in April, but the negotiation was vetoed by the Civil Aeronautics, the regulatory body in Colombia, on the grounds that the integration would pose risks to competition in the commercial aviation sector. The deal, according to the organ, would make the Colombian market return to levels of seven years ago in terms of free competition.

The company resorted to the entity in order to avoid possible bankruptcy of Viva, economically affected by the pandemic. Avianca offered Aeronáutica Civil a series of counterparts to minimize the impacts of integration in the national market, such as the return of a relevant percentage of slots (takeoff and landing licenses) and assignment of slots with assets to competitors. The objective is that other airlines can, if they are interested, increase their operations at El Dorado airport, the main one in the country, located in the capital, Bogotá.

The final decision by the Civil Aeronautics should come out by February 2023, but Neuhauser warns that there is no plan B if the deal is definitively vetoed. According to him, the acquisition could save at least 5,000 direct jobs, in addition to maintaining the operations of Viva’s 22 aircraft. “The right thing for the country is to allow Viva to save itself. Denying this due to a competitive concern with Avianca is a wrong decision”, said the executive, with the expectation that Avianca will expand its wings even more in the Latin American market. A game of landings and takeoffs in which the key is to fill the seats — and the spaces.

United orders 100 Boeing 787s

Proof that the horizon is positive for global airlines is American United Airlines. The company ordered 100 Boeing 787 model aircraft to move forward with its wide-body replacement program — generally used for long and intercontinental flights, accommodating greater numbers of passengers and amounts of cargo.

In addition to the order placed, the airline has options for another 100 Boeing. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2024 and continue through 2032. United says it has the flexibility to choose between the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 variants. United still has 45 Airbus A350-900s on order, stemming from a 2012 deal for 25 that was revised in 2013 and again in 2017.

During a conference call to discuss United’s future fleet, the airline’s CFO, Gerry Laderman, commented that the company also entered into an agreement with Airbus to modify the delivery schedule. Laderman stated that A350 deliveries are scheduled to start by 2030 and added that the Airbus A-350 is a great option as a replacement for the 777.

Delta focuses on convenience

To reach the main US destinations, whether in Orlando, Miami or New York, there are two main connection hubs that the traveler must pass through: Atlanta and Miami. Companies like American Airlines mostly work with connections in Miami. Delta’s efforts are centered on encouraging Brazilians to choose the Atlanta airport, through a new joint venture with Latam, offering more flights and destinations. “The objective is not to sell to those who want the lowest price, but to those who want a complete service, with convenience and better seats”, said to DINHEIRO Rahsaan Johnson, general director of International Communications at Delta, who came to Brazil accompanied by Elizabeth Ninomiya, Latam Communications Manager at Delta (pictured).

The association between the companies will make it possible to offer more than 20 routes between the United States and South America, in addition to more than 70 destinations in the United States and 40 in South America. For milheiros, the agreement between Latam and Delta allows program customers of both companies to accumulate miles and points in their respective frequent flyer plans, including priority boarding, additional baggage and access to VIP lounges for certain categories.

The Atlanta airport will be a challenge for Delta, as it has historically had little adherence among Brazilians, traditional fans of Miami. And there are several reasons for this. Either because of the natural affinity with the Florida city, as it has a strong Latino presence in the culture, or because of the knowledge of the hub itself. Among the ideas under discussion to deal with this scenario, Delta’s communication executive commented that the company focuses on providing a complete experience, with punctuality and adjusted connection, mainly for first class seats and business tourism.