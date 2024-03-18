On the afternoon of this Monday, March 18, An Avianca airline plane traveling from Madrid to Medellín had to make an emergency landing in Portugal due to an incident with a passenger.

According to preliminary information, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, with flight AVA017, He had been flying for just over four hours when the pilot announced that he had to land urgently.

Therefore, He was given a free runway at the Ponta Delgada airport in Portugal.

There was little more than half of the trip left when the emergency occurred. However, The airline has not given details of what happened.

Meanwhile, it is known that The passengers were directed on a new Avianca flight to continue their trip, this time, from Ponta Delgada to Medellín.

