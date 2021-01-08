In Maryline Beyris’ farm, in Doazit, in the Landes, silence has replaced the incessant cackling of the ducks… Her 600 palmipeds and 300 ducklings were taken to the slaughterhouse a few days ago. “It’s like a steamroller that falls on the producers”, says the breeder, vice-president of the Movement for the defense of family farmers (Modef) in the Landes.

“My ducks were doing great. Why kill them without any preliminary analysis? We are not listened to, the health services have no qualms, ”explains the producer, anger in her voice. In question, the protocol in force. In the communes of the South West affected by this “highly pathogenic” virus, the identification of an outbreak leads to the slaughter of poultry within a radius of 1 km. Within a radius of 3 km, ducks and unclaustrated poultry (confined in buildings) also pass there. This is the case with Maryline’s breeding. “An outbreak was identified in one of my neighbors on December 31. In this case, euthanasia must be done on the farm. It is terrible for him because since the services are completely overwhelmed, his animals have still not been euthanized. He must collect the dead animals ”. The H5N8 virus is characterized by high mortality in farmed ducks. “The virus is out of control, the state has taken too long to react.”

A battle is being played out between big and small. “The operators of the sector accuse us, we independent outdoor producers, of being responsible for the epizootic”, explains the breeder. “However, the first contaminations took place in cloistered farms,” ​​recalls Maryline Beyris. These cloistered farms are the largest where since the start of the bird flu episode on December 6, the animals have been confined. In excess of 3,200 birds, as with Maryline, they can evolve in the open air. “In farms where there are more than 20,000 ducks, if the virus comes in, it develops like wildfire, there is such a density,” continues the producer.

Today, “the veterinary services say that there can be no cohabitation between the outdoors and confinement. They say we have to keep everything hidden ”. For Maryline Beyris, “the future of small outdoor producers is being played out”.

Since the last avian crisis, in 2016-2017, when 4.5 million poultry were slaughtered early, the sector has become more concentrated and farms have grown. Three cooperatives alone represent nearly 70% of volumes. The producers are integrated into it: first the breeder roofers, then those ready to force-feed up to 10-12 weeks, then the force-feeders … And between each stage, there is a movement of the animals. And potentially the virus.

Maryline, for her part, “receives the ducks at 1 day old, raises them and gives them to slaughter”. The transformation is done in a cannery in common with 5 other breeders. For Maryline Beyris, “we play our survival”. His farm, in direct sale, lost 60,000 euros with the euthanasia of his animals. “We have no more stock. We were counting on these ducks to be able to do it ”. The big cooperatives have stocks, tons of stocks. And when can producers resume? No answer for the moment. The Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, released on January 8 that “hundreds of thousands” of ducks will still be slaughtered. “The goal is to achieve massive depopulation to contain the epidemic,” he said.