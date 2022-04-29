Since there has been Covid-19, all we have to do is talk about this clinical situation in every area, however the time has come to talk about something else, but it certainly isn’t better. There Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) has reported a few days ago the first case of H3N8 avian influenza in a human: a four-year-old boy from Henan province who fell ill earlier this month.

“[Il paziente] he developed fever and other symptoms on April 5th and was admitted to a local medical institution for treatment on the 10th due to his worsening condition “

states the NHC statement issued on April 26, 2022which continues stating:

“On the 24th, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a test… the result was positive for the H3N8 avian influenza virus. Henan Province carried out medical observation and sampling tests on the child’s close contacts e no anomaly was found“.

The H3N8 avian flu strain is enough common in horses and dogsand has also been found in seals, but has never been confirmed in humans before, however some experts believe the strain was behind the so-called “Russian flu” pandemic of 1889-1890 – and this is “a major concern about the risk of the virus“, he told Reuters Erik Karlsson, deputy head of the virology unit of the Institut Pasteur in Cambodia, who then warned:

“We need to be concerned about all spillover events.”

How the first case of H3N8 avian flu turned out

Before falling ill, the statement explains, the boy had lived very close to a variety of wild and domestic bird species, including crows, ducks and chickens.

The genome-wide sequence analyzes of the flu strain reflect this, Nicola Lewis, a flu expert at the UK’s Royal Veterinary College, told Reuters, as they indicate that the H3N8 avian influenza virus, in this human case, told Reuters. includes virus genes previously detected in poultry and wild birds.

That said, the NHC considers low the risk of a large-scale human outbreakin fact, the tests on the boy’s close contacts were all negative, the statement said, and “preliminary expert assessments believe that H3N8 … is of avian origin and has not yet had the ability to effectively infect humans“.

“This outbreak is an occasional bird-to-human cross-transmission and the risk of a large-scale outbreak is low.”

adds the NHC regarding the H3N8 avian flu virus

While jumping into a human host may offer the virus the opportunity to adapt new mutations that allow it to spread more easily to mammals, Karlsson explained, this is rare, in fact it would appear that quite a lot of bird flu manages to infect the virus. humans, especially in places with large poultry populations, and not many cause human pandemics.

Just last month, for example, about 2.75 million birds were killed in Wisconsin to stop the spread of a highly lethal form of bird flu. China, meanwhile, has already seen a small but deadly outbreak of the H5N6 avian flu strain in humans in January of this year and saw the first known human case of H10N3 just six months earlier.

The people most often affected are poultry workersalthough experts warn that zoonotic transmission of diseases like this is likely to increase as humans further invade wildlife habitats.

For now, the NHC recommends that people avoid contact with sick and dead poultry in daily life and avoid direct contact with live poultry as much as possible; paying attention to food hygiene and separating raw and cooked foods during food processing, in other words, things we hope to do (or not do) already.

Additionally, the statement recommends wearing a mask and seeking medical help if you feel unwell, which, given that we’re still in the throes of a pandemic, continues to be good advice in general.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!