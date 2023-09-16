Over the past three years, a deadly form of bird flu has swept across the world, killing birds in Europe, Africa and Asia before crossing the ocean and triggering the worst bird flu outbreak in U.S. history.

Last fall, the virus, known as H5N1, finally reached South America. It raced down the Pacific coast and killed wild birds and marine mammals in astonishing numbers. Peru and Chile alone have reported more than 500,000 dead seabirds and 25,000 dead sea lions, according to a new report from OFFLU, a global network of flu experts.

Now, scientists are concerned that the virus will reach Antarctica, one of only two continents — along with Australia — that have not yet been affected by the pathogen. “The negative impact of this virus on Antarctic fauna could be immense,” the report warns.

More than 100 million birds breed in Antarctica and nearby islands, and many marine mammals swim in the surrounding waters. Some of those species, including the emperor penguin and the Antarctic fur seal, group together in large colonies. “And that could be a recipe for disaster,” said Ralph Vanstreels, a researcher at the University of California, Davis, and author of the new report.

This variant of bird flu, which emerged in 2020, has caused huge outbreaks in poultry farms, causing the deaths of nearly 60 million farm birds in the United States alone. But unlike previous versions of the virus, it has also spread widely among wild birds and routinely contaminated wild mammals.

The virus first appeared in South America in October 2022 and spread from Colombia to Chile in just three months. Hundreds of thousands of seabirds, including boobies, cormorants and seagulls, were reported dead. The losses represented 36 percent of the Peruvian pelican population and 13 percent of Chile’s Humboldt penguins, according to the report.

In June, the virus appeared in a South American sea lion in the extreme south of Chile, just 1,078 kilometers from Antarctica. Some birds routinely wander between South America and Antarctica, potentially carrying the virus with them.

Antarctica residents likely have few immune defenses against the virus. At this point, the virus is so widespread that it may not be possible to prevent it from reaching Antarctica.

“What we are trying to do is document this very well, trying to understand how the virus moves to see how we can better protect the species,” said Marcela Uhart, director of the Latin American wildlife health program at the University of California. , in Davis, and an author of the OFFLU report.

By: EMILY ANTHES